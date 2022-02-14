Kilkenny College book Schools Cup quarter-final place

Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Kilkenny College 23 Presentation College Bray 10

Kilkenny College booked their place in the last-eight of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup with a convincing victory against Presentation College Bray at Donnybrook.

Following traded penalties between Sean Naughton and Pres Bray out-half Jack Murphy during the early moments of the contest, Kilkenny captain Harry Rogers created some daylight with a converted try in the 14th-minute. The Marble County side were beginning to dictate the flow of the game and subsequently extended their lead through another Naughton penalty.

Strong defensive work from their Wicklow counterparts halted their attacking momentum, but Kilkenny still brought a commanding 13-3 cushion into the interval. They continued to push forward on the resumption and - after Stefan Hillebrand and Dean Symes had both gone close - their towering lock Mark Stanley crossed the whitewash on 49 minutes to move them into an unassailable lead.

The dependable Naughton added five more points off the boot, before Pres Bray finally responded with a consolation try from Billy Corrigan.

Scorers for Kilkenny College: Tries - H Rogers, M Stanley; Pens - S Naughton (3); Cons - S Naughton (2).

Scorers for Presentation College Bray: Tries - B Corrigan; Pens - J Murphy; Cons - J Murphy.

KILKENNY COLLEGE: A Moore; D Symes, G O’Rourke, H Rogers, S Hillebrand; S Naughton, C Kennedy; A Whatchorn, A Botha, A Shirley; M Stanley, P Bramley; S Dudley, Z Furlong, S Smyth.

Replacements: A Cope for O’Rourke (54), L Kemp for Whatchorn, J O’Sullivan for Stanley, R Lalor for Dudley, J Corbet for Hillebrand (all 59).

PRESENTATION COLLEGE BRAY: G Rochford; J Kenny, F Treacy, L Smith, L Devitt; J Murphy, C Bourke; C McGrath, F Pyper, J McDonald; B Corrigan, R Mackey; N McNulty, S Nolan, E Kelly.

Replacements: W Seymour for Rochford (19), D Henry for Smith (h-t), C Eddy for Bourke (57), B Murphy-Morgan for Mackey (61).

Referee: S Holt (LRR).