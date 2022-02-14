Kilkenny College book Schools Cup quarter-final place

Kilkenny school had a convincing victory against Presentation College Bray at Donnybrook 
Kilkenny College book Schools Cup quarter-final place

Kilkenny College vs Presentation College Bray

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 15:45
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Kilkenny College 23 Presentation College Bray 10 

Kilkenny College booked their place in the last-eight of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup with a convincing victory against Presentation College Bray at Donnybrook.

Following traded penalties between Sean Naughton and Pres Bray out-half Jack Murphy during the early moments of the contest, Kilkenny captain Harry Rogers created some daylight with a converted try in the 14th-minute. The Marble County side were beginning to dictate the flow of the game and subsequently extended their lead through another Naughton penalty.

Strong defensive work from their Wicklow counterparts halted their attacking momentum, but Kilkenny still brought a commanding 13-3 cushion into the interval. They continued to push forward on the resumption and - after Stefan Hillebrand and Dean Symes had both gone close - their towering lock Mark Stanley crossed the whitewash on 49 minutes to move them into an unassailable lead.

The dependable Naughton added five more points off the boot, before Pres Bray finally responded with a consolation try from Billy Corrigan.

Scorers for Kilkenny College: Tries - H Rogers, M Stanley; Pens - S Naughton (3); Cons - S Naughton (2).

Scorers for Presentation College Bray: Tries - B Corrigan; Pens - J Murphy; Cons - J Murphy.

KILKENNY COLLEGE: A Moore; D Symes, G O’Rourke, H Rogers, S Hillebrand; S Naughton, C Kennedy; A Whatchorn, A Botha, A Shirley; M Stanley, P Bramley; S Dudley, Z Furlong, S Smyth.

Replacements: A Cope for O’Rourke (54), L Kemp for Whatchorn, J O’Sullivan for Stanley, R Lalor for Dudley, J Corbet for Hillebrand (all 59).

PRESENTATION COLLEGE BRAY: G Rochford; J Kenny, F Treacy, L Smith, L Devitt; J Murphy, C Bourke; C McGrath, F Pyper, J McDonald; B Corrigan, R Mackey; N McNulty, S Nolan, E Kelly.

Replacements: W Seymour for Rochford (19), D Henry for Smith (h-t), C Eddy for Bourke (57), B Murphy-Morgan for Mackey (61).

Referee: S Holt (LRR).

More in this section

Johnny Sexton and Dave Kilcoyne 11/2/2022 Johnny Sexton back training this week as 14 Ireland players return to provinces
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-TOULON-BORDEAUX BEGLES Top 14 Drilldown: Toulon sink into deepening existential crisis
France v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Stade de France Ireland 'determined to get back on the horse' despite Paris disappointment
<p>11 February 2022; Ciarán Frawley of Leinster is helped to his feet after picking up an injury during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Edinburgh at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Leinster's Frawley out for up to six weeks with facial injury

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up