Johnny Sexton not in squad as Joey Carbery set to start in Paris

Ireland will be without captain Johnny Sexton for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations second-round clash against France with Andy Farrell handing Joey Carbery handed the number 10 jersey for the testing trip to Paris.

Sexton, 36, was ruled out with a hamstring strain sustained in training on Wednesday day with Carbery asked to step up from the covering role he played in last Saturday’s opening-day over Wales.

It is undoubtedly the 26-year-old Munster out-half’s most challenging start in an Ireland jersey. He has started three Tests since returning for Munster from a long-term ankle injury at the start of 2021, when Sexton was rested last summer against Japan and the USA and then last November against Argentina following the skipper’s knee and ankle injuries sustained the previous week against New Zealand.

Carbery’s most significant start came on the 2018 summer tour to Australia when he kicked off the three-Test series in Brisbane but was on the losing side of an 18-9 having been replaced by Sexton on 56 minutes after kicking three penalties and with Joe Schmidt’s side leading 9-8.

The Ireland starting XV is otherwise unchanged from the line-up that took Wales apart last Saturday in a 29-7 bonus-point victory. Carbery will partner Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back. The centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continues in midfield.

Mack Hansen continues on the left wing following his man of the match performance on debut against the Welsh and features in back three made up by Hugo Keenan at full-back and Andrew Conway on the right wing.

James Ryan takes over the captaincy as he did in November for a record win over Argentina and once again partners Tadhg Beirne at lock. Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong complete the front row while the back-row continues with Caelan Doris on the blindside, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at No.8.

There are three changes to the replacements with head coach Farrell able to beef up his bench with fit-again British & Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw while Jack Carty fills the vacancy created by Carbery’s promotion and is in line for his first Test cap since the 2019 World Cup.

Henderson, with less than an hour’s rugby since the November Tests due to injury replaces Ryan Baird as the second-row replacement while Henshaw covers the outside backs instead of James Hume as Ireland add experience for a visit to the championship favourites at Stade de France.

Meanwhile, France head coach Fabien Galthie has largely kept faith with the side that beat Italy in the opening match of the Six Nations, as he made just two changes to the starting XV, one of them enforced.

Toulouse’s combative Francois Cros comes in at six, with club team-mate Anthony Jelonch moving to the other side of the back-row of a beefed-up back-row selected to combat Irish power and breakdown prowess.

Dylan Cretin drops to the bench, after starting last week at Stade de France.

Despite speculation this week that he would return to his more usual place on the flank, allowing the return of the abrasive Bernard Le Roux, Cameron Woki continues his run in the second row alongside Paul Willemse, while captain Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack make up the expected halfback pairing.

In place of Jonathan Danty, who picked up an ankle injury last Sunday, the France staff have stayed true to form and selected Bordeaux’s young centre Yoram Moefana at 12, following his eye-catching performance off the bench last Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, hat-trick hero Gabin Villiere and Damien Penaud retain their places on the wings, while fullback Melvyn Jaminet will again hold on to Les Bleus’ kicking duties.

The only other change to the France squad is on the bench, as Galthie switches from a five-three to a six-two split in anticipation of a draining forward battle in front of a full house at Saint-Denis.

Another Toulouse player, the fast-rising lock Thibault Flament, who was recalled on Monday after missing the pre-tournament camp with Covid-19, comes straight back into the squad after strong outings in the November internationals. Scrum-half Maxime Lucu and Thomas Ramos, who covers both 10 and 15, are the only backs on the bench.

IRELAND: H Keenan, A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, M Hansen, J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, T Beirne, J Ryan (c), C Doris, J Van Der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, C Murray, J Carty, R Henshaw.

FRANCE: M Jaminet; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, G Villière; R Ntamack, A Dupont; A Jelonch, G Alldritt, F Cros; P Willemse, C Woki; U Atonio, J Marchand, C Baille.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, J Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos.