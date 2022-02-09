All-Ireland minor hurling winning captain Ben O'Connor stars for PBC in Senior Cup

Presentation Brothers College 31 St Munchin's College 12

Presentation Brothers College will meet Cork rivals Christian Brothers College for a place in the final of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup after they defeated St Munchin's College in the quarter-final at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A superb display from Ben O’Connor, who claimed a try and kicked three tough conversions out of five, ensured it was Pres that progressed to the last four of the competition with an impressive victory.

In truth, Pres dominated this clash from the first whistle and it took them just four minutes for them to make their superiority count on the scoreboard as O’Connor, who captained the Cork minor hurling side to All-Ireland glory last year, touched down under the posts before firing over the conversion.

PBC continued to control proceedings and they doubled their advantage with 11 minutes on the clock following an incisive move.

O’Connor was again involved as he charged forward before picking out Scott Sexton with a perfectly timed pass and the number 13 quickly transferred the ball onto Ireland under 18 winger Sean Condon, who applied the simple finish.

Presentation Brothers College's Sean Condon on his way to scoring a try. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

O’Connor expertly added the extras from a tough angle but St Munchin’s had a chance to reduce the deficit midway through the first half.

But following a long delay after one of the linesmen was forced to withdraw with an injury, Cillian O’Connor sent his penalty from a good position wide.

They were punished shortly before the break as Condon powerfully surged past his opponents for his second try which O’Connor would again convert.

Munchins were dealt a further blow when Gordon Wood was sent to the sin-bin before the interval and moments after the restart, Pres made the most of the extra space when O’Connor sent Adam Twomey in for a try which he was unable to convert, 26-0.

A view of a scrum. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

But to their credit, Munchins refused to let their heads drop, and either side of Pres’ Matthew Murray being sent to the sin bin, they grabbed tries through James O’Brien and Oisin Pepper with O’Connor adding two points to the latter’s.

But their hopes of a comeback were put to an end late on as PBC sealed the win when Fionn Roussell crossed the end-line.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College: Tries - S Condon (2), A Twomey, B O‘Connor, F Roussell. Cons - B O’Connor (3).

St Munchin's College: Tries - J O’Brien, O Pepper. Cons - C O’Connor.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: F Cowhig, D Sheahan, S Ventura-Patricio, L Herdman, F Roussell, J Lynch, I Dennehy, J Sheahan, M Murphy, H Coughlan, S Condon, R O’Shaughnessy, S Sexton, A Twomey, B O’Connor.

Replacements: P Doyle, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy, D Noonan, D Healy, L Touhy, G K O’Leary, A Cooke, Z Dinan, J Wixted.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: C O’Brien, P Dougan, M Imbierowski, T O’Brien, T Foley, M Walsh, O Minogue, A Angermann, J O’Riordan, C O’Connor, R Deegan, G Wood, J O’Brien, R Naughton, O Pepper.

Replacements: B Noonan, M Corrigan, H Bennis, C Black, D Williamson, R McDermott, C McCarthy, M Te Pou, J Madden, E Walsh, A Cusack.

Referee: Barrie O’Connell.