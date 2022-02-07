Top 14 drilldown: A GUBU moment costs La Rochelle dearly

As they did at Stade de France, crowds returned to Top 14 grounds after the French government last week lifted most Covid restrictions in time for Les Bleus’ opener against Italy. And, as in Stade de France, those at club grounds from Biarritz to Nanterre were treated to some thrilling rugby.

What was on display in the French top flight wasn’t always pretty. For the 11 tries at Racing 92 and seven at Perpignan, there were just two at Toulon and Lyon. But it was never less than enthralling. Toulouse’s defeat at Perpignan, Lyon’s comeback victory over rejuvenated Stade Francais, and Castres’ die-hard win at Toulon were dramatic enough - but then Biarritz-La Rochelle happened.

Here, then, are the results from the weekend’s six surviving matches, after Clermont’s game against Bordeaux was postponed because of Covid-19.

#TOP14 - J17

Les promus se révoltent 👊 pour le @MHR_officiel et le @racing92 ce weekend fut une affaire de bonus ➕1⃣ le @CastresRugby seule équipe à pouvoir chanter dans le bus du retour 🚍 pic.twitter.com/YTooOoJFIw — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) February 6, 2022

And here’s the table - with Toulon slipping to 14th and seemingly in serious trouble.

#TOP14 - J17

Le podium reste inchangé 🛑 l'écart se resserre dans le top 6 🗜️et le @BOPBweb quitte la dernière place du classement 🚨 Voici les enseignements de cette 17e journée ! pic.twitter.com/j1YfrTtrl7 — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) February 6, 2022

There’s little respite for some Top 14 clubs over the Six Nations period, with Covid catch-up games scheduled in spare weekends. Four postponed games are rescheduled for next week - Toulouse v Stade Francais on Friday, followed by Racing 92 v Pau, Brive v Clermont, and Toulon v Bordeaux on Saturday.

Two balls, two victory celebrations … one result

When something exists in two places at the same time, scientists call it quantum superposition. France calls it a Sunday-night Top 14 game at Biarritz.

It was the 83rd minute of the match. Visitors La Rochelle led by four - having been 11-points clear 18 minutes earlier, but they had been camped on their own line for five minutes. The hosts kicked a penalty to touch on the 5m line. And then it happened.

As Francois De Ros threw into the lineout, a second ball was thrown from the crowd onto the pitch. It got caught up in the maul that followed. Seconds later, the visitors’ scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow grabbed a ball that squirted out, hoofed it out and celebrated a first La Rochelle win at Parc des Sports d’Aguilera in 53 years. At the same time, De Ros crashed over in the corner, and celebrated Biarritz’s first Top 14 win since November 27.

Both would be disappointed - one soon celebrated a second time. The referee disallowed the try, and ordered a scrum. Seconds later Josh Tyrell blunderbussed over to give Biarritz a win they desperately needed, one that moved them off the foot of the table for the first time since October 30.

The result condemned Ronan O’Gara’s side to a third defeat in a row, a fourth loss in five. Crucially, it leaves them outside the play-off places with seven wins in 16.

Brice Dulin put words to the frustration: “Every time we say that we are no longer going to see new things like that and then it happens,” he said. “But we are very disappointed, we lost the match well before the end.”

Mola ‘furious’ after Toulouse slip to fourth Top 14 loss in a row

“I am, inevitably, angry. We were waiting to hit rock bottom... That's it, we're there.”

Ugo Mola didn’t mince his words after his Toulouse side lost their fourth Top 14 match in a row - a 36-13 loss at Perpignan.

It’s now more than 70 days since the French and European champions last won a domestic match - and over 50 since they last won a game, at Cardiff on December 11.

Toulouse’s calendar has been hit by postponements, cancellations and a fury-inducing forfeit - but Mola could and should have expected better from his side, for all that he has been shorn of his internationals for the Six Nations.

“We have the right not to be good, but not to put in this sort of performance. We were USAP's sparring partners for 25 minutes,” Mola fumed.

Unsurprisingly, opposite number Patrick Arlettaz saw things a little differently, as Perpignan bagged five points to move six points clear of the relegation zone. “Five points against Toulouse, we didn't even dare to dream of it,” he said.

He was more cautious about the Catalans' hopes of staying up. Two of the three sides below them - Brive and Toulon - have games in hand. “We did not win our survival today - but we proved that [last weekend’s home] defeat against Lyon was just an accident.”

Toulon: That’s not anger … This is anger

Mola’s anger over Toulouse’s performance at Perpignan was a mere hissy fit compared to the ichor-spitting choler of Toulon fans who, after greeting their heroes in raucous style, watched them collapse like a bad flan and gift visitors Castres their first win at Stade Mayol since October 2008.

Nos joueurs sont arrivés à Mayol, accueillis par de nombreux supporters qui ont répondu à l'appel 🔥



ＡＬＬＥＺ ＴＯＵＬＯＮ 🔴⚫️ #RCTCO pic.twitter.com/mtF4FYg5Rm — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) February 5, 2022

Visitors’ head coach Pierre-Henry Broncan again indulged his heavy rotation habit, choosing to start with superannuated halfback hinge of Rory Kockott and Benjamin Urdapilleta. They scored all Castres’ points in a 22-10 shock.

The former scored the visitors only try in the first half of his farewell appearance at a ground where, for historical contract u-turn reasons, he’s a Munster-level comic book villain figure. The latter kicked 17 points, salting Toulon’s wounds with a last effort seconds before the final whistle.

They were aided, in a match that tipped more than a nod to 2013, by a die-hard defence that survived three yellow cards, including two in 10 penalty-strewn minutes before halftime while they were pinned to their own line.

Conceding, finally, a penalty try after seven minutes of holding out must have seemed like a win in itself. It certainly summed up Toulon’s ineffectiveness in attack, almost as much as the fact they have scored just 18 tries in the Top 14 all season.

For all their star power - and they had Cheslin Kolbe, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Baptiste Serin, Louis Carbonel, Fecundo Isa, Quinn Roux, Cornell du Preez, and Lopeti Timani on show - they played like a group of talented individuals. Castres played like a team.

Manager Franck Azema had called on fans to pack the stands for this match, but there were big gaps in those stands. Castres aren’t the biggest draw in French rugby, but it indicates how far Toulon have fallen.

A number of those who braved Toulon’s cold February night left before the end, unable to watch any longer.

Then - even as captain Baptiste Serin called his players into a post-match on-pitch huddle to plead for, “a little fighting spirit - we're going into survival mode” - they took to social media.

🗨️ "Franchement, s'il vous plaît, un peu de combativité. On rentre en mode survie là"



Le message de Baptiste Serin à ses coéquipiers après #RCTCO 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hRhETtXHg1 — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) February 5, 2022

Safe to say, it wasn’t pretty.

C'est d'une tristesse sans nom. Et le discours de Serin est surréaliste. Quant au président on se demande bien ou il est... — Jean-Michel007 (@JMichel007) February 5, 2022

On est au fond du trou. On va tout droit en prod2. Il faut se réveiller ! Ou la descente aux enfers est inévitable. — Julien CIESLAK (@RCT_A_VIE) February 5, 2022

Mignoni out … but where’s he going?

The managerial roundabout turned again this week, and two announcements out of Lyon will interest worried Toulon fans.

The first confirmed, after weeks of rumours, that Pierre Mignoni, the coach responsible for ending their yo-yo years and turning them into routine top six contenders, will leave at the end of the season, destination officially unknown, after seven years in charge and a year before his contract is up.

🎙 Pierre Mignoni : "Il reste cinq mois exceptionnels"



Suite à l'annonce de son départ, Pierre Mignoni s'est exprimé après la victoire du LOU Rugby face au Stade Français !



Les déclarations du Manager Sportif du LOU Rugby ➡️ https://t.co/KQpCfy0n7I#TeamLOU pic.twitter.com/SLUaPDz21R — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) February 5, 2022

The second revealed, as widely expected, that former Montpellier coach Xavier Garbajosa would take over the Gerland hotseat, on a three-season deal.

Xavier GARBAJOSA, futur manager sportif du LOU Rugby



Le LOU Rugby officialise ce jour la nomination de Xavier Garbajosa comme futur Manager Sportif du Club. Il succèdera à Pierre Mignoni qui quittera son poste à l'issue de cette saison 21/22.#TEAMLOUhttps://t.co/W85Y17cd1I pic.twitter.com/AayIeqqS9X — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) February 5, 2022

Mignoni has been linked to a number of Top 14 clubs, including Montpellier, Racing 92 … and Toulon. Speculation is that Mignoni would like to return to his old club and has even been offered a director of rugby position, above Azema.

💬 "La meute avec Mignoni, gagnez un titre pour lui !" 🐺🏆#LOUSFP pic.twitter.com/3gHBjOsZnS — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) February 5, 2022

All that remains to be seen. For now, players and fans have set themselves the task of making sure the popular coach’s final months are successful.

💪 VICTOIRE des Rouge et Noir



Les lyonnais se sont arrachés en fin de match devant leurs supporters et décrochent une nouvelle victoire face au Stade Français !! (26 - 22) #TeamLOU 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Sn8XVQCEUk — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) February 5, 2022

They nearly made a hash of it first time out, however, coming from behind to beat Stade Francais - who came as close as they have ever come to breaking a duck at Gerland dating back to Lyon’s return to the top-flight in 2016 - with two late penalties from Leo Berdeu settling the 26-22 scoreline.

Reinach’s triple top as Montpellier make it eight from eight

Last season, Montpellier lost at home to a dogged Pau on the opening day of the campaign. This season, they made no such mistake, running in four tries - including a hat-trick for very-good-at-rugby scrum-half Cobus Reinach - to pick up a bonus point 29-12 win.

#TOP14 - l'image de la J17 : Abracadabra



À ce niveau là c'est plus que du rugby c'est de la magie 🪄 Même devant leur TV les plus ardents défenseurs ont été bernés par la combinaison du @MHR_officiel 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/tyvj2jlyFy — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) February 5, 2022

But the first 40 minutes looked horribly similar to the entire match at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, as the snaggy visitors harried and hunted their hosts at the GGL and pulled Montpellier into playing the match at their pace.

Captain Yacouba Camara admitted that things needed to be corrected after the opening period. “It was really loud in the locker room at halftime. The coaches asked for more intensity. That's what we did and we saw that it opened gaps in the second half. It allowed us to score. In the first half, we weren't in it. We were in a false rhythm.”

Philippe Saint-Andre’s side have now won eight matches in a row, and have cut the gap to leaders Bordeaux - who had no game this weekend - to five points.

Racing win in 20

Racing 92 needed just 20 minutes to claim a try-scoring bonus in what winger Juan Imhoff later labelled a ‘banana-skin’ match - and just half an hour to end the dying vestiges of Brive hopes at La Defense Arena and climb in the play-off places.

By the time winger Donovan Taofifenua scored Racing’s fourth try in the 30th minute, the hosts were 29-0 up - and there was still time for both sides to trade seven-pointers before the break.

The hosts ran in three more touchdowns after halftime, while Brive saved face with two of their own to finish the match at 57-19.

Brive backs coach Jean-Baptiste Péjoine was perplexed at his side’s performance. “We had perhaps had our best week of training and probably our worst first half of the season. We were completely overwhelmed mentally for the first 40 minutes. We took a huge slap today. We are all on alert. We will need soldiers against Clermont [next Saturday]. The end of the season is coming quickly - the final sprint has already started.”