Niamh Briggs joins Ireland coaching ticket ahead of Women's Six Nations

Former captain Niamh Briggs has been named as the assistant coach for the Ireland women's teams ahead of their Six Nations campaign which kicks off next month.

Limerick native Briggs won 57 caps for Ireland in her playing days and won two Six Nations championships, including one as skipper, and will link up with Greg McWilliams’ coaching team as they continue preparation at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

"I am delighted to come on board as an Assistant Coach as part of Greg’s coaching team," said Briggs. "I worked with Greg during my playing career and while it is early days in his tenure, I believe he is building something really exciting as we strive to move Irish Women’s rugby forward, both at a domestic and international level.

"I am excited to get started, to work with Greg and the rest of the management team, and to get to know the players as we build towards the Six Nations. It’s going to be a challenging and busy couple of months, but it’s fantastic opportunity for us to create a special environment and help players achieve their dream of playing in green."

Briggs most recently played a key role in Munster women’s Inter-Provincial success as assistant coach and has continued her development as head coach of UL Bohemians.

Briggs will help oversee a training camp with 41 Irish-based players ahead of the championship which begins when Wales visit the RDS on March 26 (4.45pm).

Players based in the UK and those who were part of the Sevens side who were silver medalists in Seville last weekend, will be integrated into the group later, the IRFU said.

Outlining the purpose of this weekend’s camp, McWilliams said: "This is an exciting time for domestic rugby and the Energia All-Ireland League, and we've selected a squad for this weekend's screening camp that is reflective of that."