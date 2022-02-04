Billy Burns: 'I was a shell of a man, it was challenging'

Billy Burns admits that he was ‘a shell of a man’ after Ireland’s defeat to Wales in the Guinness Six Nations last year.

Burns was slammed for a devastating error in the 21-16 loss at the Millennium Stadium as his late penalty - that could have kept alive Ireland’s chance of a potentially match-winning try from the resulting lineout - went dead. The final whistle sounded moments later

Burns suffered horrific abuse on social media in the aftermath and though he started Ireland’s next game against France, his career subsequently stalled at the international level.

"It was difficult, really difficult. I struggled after that Six Nations to really find confidence again. At the time I probably went into my shell a bit, it was incredibly tough,” he told BBC Sport NI's Ulster Rugby Live programme.

“Deep down I was a shell of a man, it was challenging.

“Things didn't go the way I wanted in terms of how I played but I feel I'm a much better person for it now and hopefully it will help me in the long run.”

He continued: "They were my mistakes and my learnings and I wear that. I'm lucky that I have a brother who plays at a high level [Freddie Burns at Bath] and he made a couple of mistakes too. He bounced back though and others bounced back. I feel like I've done that too and I'm in a much better place.

"I was on social media way too much and let it get me down. I've come off it a little bit. I'm enjoying my rugby more now, "I'm more relaxed at home so those potentially can be the little percentages that get you back to where you were.”

Burns isn’t part of Andy Farrell’s plans for this year’s tournament with Johnny Sexton, Jack Carty and Joey Carbery named as the fly-halves in the 37-strong national squad.

But the 27-year-old has no complaints - but hasn’t given up on a return to the international arena..

"I want to get back in the Ireland fold but Ulster is my priority," said Burns.

"I was disappointed but I probably don't warrant my selection at the moment. I'm still trying to get that consistency week on week, to back up my performances. Ulster is my bread and butter. That is where I have to be performing and I'm hugely passionate about doing well for the club. If I do that I'll hopefully put myself in the picture [for Ireland] again. The guys who have been selected in front of me are playing really well - I just need to get back to that level and put my best foot forward again. I need to keep training hard, learning and keep going in the right direction, focusing on things I can do better day in, day out."