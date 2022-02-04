Points of difference, fresh faces, something to prove: Complete guide to the 2022 Six Nations

IRELAND

World Ranking: 4th

Six Nations stats 2021 finish: 3rd W3 L2 Grand Slams: (2009, 2018) Championships: 4 (2009, 2014, 2015, 2018) Triple Crowns: (2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2018) Most appearances: 65 - Brian O’Driscoll (2000-14); current: 52 - Johnny Sexton 52 Most points: 557 - Ronan O’Gara (2000-13); current: 496 - Johnny Sexton Most tries: 26 - Brian O’Driscoll (2000-14); current: 14 - Keith Earls

Head coach: Andy Farrell (2020- ) P10 W6 L4. Win Rate: 60%

Soundbite: “If you look at the Six Nations, having the champions at home in the first game is unbelievably challenging and exciting at the same time. Going to Paris and going to Twickenham, then playing the last game at home, it's where we want to be. We want it to be as tough as it possibly can because we keep finding out about ourselves."

Captain: Johnny Sexton (2020- ). P9 W6 L3. Win Rate: 66.7%.

Potential milestones: Keith Earls - 96 caps

Keith Earls

Now, where were we…

On the crest of wave, that’s where. Eight games unbeaten and a run that started midway through last season’s Six Nations having lost the first two games to Wales (away) and France (home). A handy trip to Rome delivered win number one over Italy and then momentum gathered and hasn’t stopped. Scotland beaten at Murrayfield, then England pummeled at home. Squad depth deepened over last summer with senior players away on the Lions tour or rested with the fringe members of Farrell’s squad dispatching both Japan and the USA in Dublin in lieu of a summer tour. Then came the Autumn Nations Series and three more home wins as Ireland’s evolving gameplan clicked on a consistent basis, the 29-20 defeat of New Zealand representing the high point in between big wins over Japan and Argentina. The bar has been set high.

Point of difference: In a team finally clicking with an exciting all-court game, the switch from tighthead prop to loosehead made by Andrew Porter this summer has given Ireland a front row the envy of world rugby. Porter, hooker Ronan Kelleher, and tighthead Tadhg Furlong give their country a dynamic, power-packed trio of carriers who can break the gainline and deliver an offload.

Point to prove: After being overlooked for last summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, James Ryan will be looking to hit the ground running in the Ireland engine room having not played since November due to injury.

Bright spark: Robert Baloucoune, 24, made a try-scoring Test debut on the wing against the United States last July and earned a second start in November against Argentina. Fast and powerful, the exciting and in-form Ulsterman now looks in pole position to fill the vacancy created by Lowe’s injury.

Welcome aboard…

Farrell selected two uncapped players in his 37-man squad with Connacht wing Mack Hansen and Ulster full-back Michael Lowry the bolters hoping to cement their places in the head coach’s World Cup plans over the next seven weeks.

Mack Hansen

And thanks for your help…

Simon Zebo’s lack of gametime due to Munster’s Covid travails accounts since November for the wing/full-back’s omission having been a non-playing member of the autumn squad. Fly-half Harry Byrne has suffered a similar fate but fellow Leinster playmaker Ciaran Frawley must be scratching his head at being left out this time around.

Back in the fold…

Fly-half Jack Carty is named in a squad for the first time since the 2019 World Cup campaign after a resurgence in form at the hub of Connacht’s adventurous attacking gameplan while Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell is selected for the first time since winning three caps between 2016 and 17.

Get well soon…

James Lowe, a first-choice wing during the November Tests sustained a muscle injury during a Leinster training session on the eve of squad selection and joins provincial team-mate, flanker Dan Leavy (wrist) in the sick bay. Elsewhere, Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has been ruled out for the rest of the season after a setback during his rehab from an ankle injury.

Squad (* denotes uncapped): Forwards (20) - R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs (17) - B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), J Carbery (Munster), J Carty (Buccaneers), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), K Earls (Munster), J Gibson Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht)*, R Henshaw (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster)*, C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster).

Odds: Outright: 11/4 Grand Slam: 6/1 Triple Crown: 15/8.

FRANCE

World Ranking: 5th

Six Nations stats 2021 finish: 2nd W3 L2 Grand Slams: 3 (2002, 2004, 2010) Championships: 5 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010) Most appearances: 39 - Imanol Harinordoquy (2002-12); current: 34 - Gael Fickou Most points: 217 - Dimitri Yachvili (2003-12); current: 88 - Romain Ntamack Most tries: 11 - Vincent Clerc (2003-13); current: 6 - Brice Dulin, Gael Fickou, Damien Penaud & Teddy Thomas

Head coach: Fabien Galthié (2020- ) P10 W7 L3 Win Rate: 70%

Soundbite: “This (win last November) against the All Blacks counts as one of the big victories. It gave us hope. Right now, we’re in a position to win a title and we wish, we want to win. It’s not an aim.”

Captain: Antoine Dupont (debut)

Antoine Dupont

Potential milestones: Bernard Le Roux - 47 caps.

Now, where were we…

Fabien Galthié’s exciting young cavaliers came up frustratingly short in last season’s Six Nations, losing Le Crunch to England at Twickenham in round three and then upset at home to Scotland on the final weekend.

A 2-1 Test series defeat in Australia hinted at further inconsistency and yet France head into the Six Nations after a first win over New Zealand since 2009 and with plenty of optimism that their championship title drought stretching back to 2010 is finally at an end, particularly with a schedule which begins this Sunday with Italy at Stade de France and has chief rivals Ireland and England also due to visit Paris in rounds two and five.

Point of difference: The fearlessness and sense of adventure epitomised by still young Toulouse half-backs Antoine Dupont, the world player of the year, and Romain Ntamack.

Point to prove: Galthié has been praised for his selection approach since succeeding Jacques Brunel after the 2019 World Cup and placing France’s trust in youth. Yet after two Six Nations runner-up finishes and with the clock ticking down to a home World Cup in 2023, the head coach could really do with taking this talented young group to the next level with a trophy this time around.

Bright spark: Galthié is building strength in depth and he unearthed a new full-back last year in the shape of Perpignan’s Melvyn Jaminet, whose Test debut came last summer in Australia. Deputising for the absent Brice Dulin, Jaminet, 22, slotted the winning penalty in France's first away win against the Wallabies since 1990 and backed that up in November by kicking 20 points in the 40-25 win over New Zealand.

Melvyn Jaminet

Welcome aboard…

Galthié has selected seven uncapped players, with four forwards: prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu, locks Florian Verhaeghe and Florent Vanverberghe and flanker Yoan Tanga, and three backs: fly-half Leo Berdeu and three-quarters Jules Favre and Tani Vili.

And thanks for your help…

A number of the players selected in the November squad have fallen by the wayside, including props Wilfrid Hounkpatin and Thierry Paiva, lock Killian Geraci and back rower Sekou Macalou, as well as back-three trio Romain Buros, Aymeric Luc and Donovan Taofifenua.

Back in the fold…

Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert has been declared fit after recovering from a thigh injury that led to his omission from Galthié’s original championship squad while La Rochelle full-back Brice Dulin returns to the squad having missed the Autumn Nations Series.

Get well soon…

Amid a flurry of Covid-related withdrawals, replacements and reinstatements, Racing 92 wing Teddy Thomas will miss the opening two matches against Italy and Ireland due to adductor muscle problems while Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon, who captained France in the 2020 and 21 Six Nations, is still rehabbing a serious knee injury.

Squad (* denotes uncapped): Forwards (22): G Alldritt (La Rochelle), U Atonio (La Rochelle), C Baille (Toulouse), D Bamba (Lyon), G Barlot (Castres), D Bibi Biziwu (Clermont)*, D Cretin (Lyon), F Cros (Toulouse), I Diallo (Racing 92), T Flament (Toulouse), J-B Gros (Toulon), M Haouas (Montpellier), A Jelonch (Castres), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Mauvaka (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), Y Tanga (Racing 92)*, R Taofifenua (Toulon), F Vanverberghe (Castres)*, F Verhaeghe (Montpellier)*, P Willemse (Montpellier), C Woki (Bordeaux-Begles).

Backs (20): L Berdeu (Lyon)*, B Couilloud (Lyon), J Danty (Stade Francais), B Dulin (La Rochelle), A Dupont (Toulouse), J Favre (La Rochelle)*, G Fickou (Racing 92), A Hastoy (Pau), M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), M Jaminet (Perpignan), M Lebel (Toulouse), M Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Y Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), R Ntamack (Toulouse), D Penaud (Clermont), T Ramos (Toulouse), T Thomas (Racing 92), V Vakatawa (Racing 92), T Vili (Clermont)*, G Villière (Toulon).

Odds: Outright: 6/4 Grand Slam: 10/3.

ENGLAND.

World Ranking: 3rd.

Six Nations stats. 2021 finish: 5th W2 L3. Grand Slams: 2 (2003,2016). Championships: 7 (2000, 2001, 2003, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020). Triple Crowns: 5 (2002, 2003, 2014, 2016, 2020). Most appearances: 49 - Dylan Hartley (2009-18); current: 47 - Ben Youngs. Most points: 500 - Owen Farrell (2012-21); current: 109 - George Ford. Most tries: 16 - Ben Cohen (2000-06); current: 9 - Jack Nowell & Ben Youngs.

Head coach: Eddie Jones (2016- ) P30 W20 D1 L9 Win Rate: 66.7%.

Soundbite: “Fancy starting the best tournament in the world – and the Six Nations is by a country mile the best rugby tournament in the world – with the most historic game which is the Calcutta Cup. From a team point of view, it couldn’t be a better start.”

Captain: TBC.

Potential milestones: Kyle Sinckler - 47 caps.

Kyle Sinckler

Now, where were we…

A humbling defeat in Dublin in the last round of the 2021 championship sent England to a fifth-place finish but after developmental home summer Tests and big wins over the USA and Canada, a new-look squad emerged in November and scored morale-boosting wins over Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa.

Point of difference: Head coach Jones is a pretty unique character and his methods do not always tally with his contemporaries but having spent the last 12 months under pressure following a dismal 2021 Six Nations, he has recast this England team with an injection of new playing blood.

Point to prove: Leicester fly-half George Ford and Saracens centre Elliot Daly were in-form but surplus to requirements when Jones named his initial Six Nations squad yet find themselves back in the mix due to injuries and will be looking for gametime to highlight why they deserved inclusion in the first place.

Bright spark: Fly-half Marcus Smith’s creativity has already helped Harlequins to a surprise Premiership title, earned him a late call-up as injury cover for last summer’s British & Irish Lions and he displayed his kicking chops with a match-winning penalty for England against the Springboks in November. Now, with Owen Farrell’s ankle injury ruling the captain out, English supporters will be hoping the 22-year-old can transfer his exciting brand of playmaking to the grind of a Six Nations campaign.

Marcus Smith

Welcome aboard…

Eddie Jones brought eight uncapped players into his pre-championship training group with most intrigue surrounding Wasps powerful ball-carrying No.8 Alfie Barbeary and London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins.

And thanks for your help…

The Vunipola brothers Mako and Billy have been omitted once again as Eddie Jones turns to more youthful versions of the front and back-row stalwarts, while both George Ford and Elliot Daly had been in the same boat until injuries struck.

Back in the fold…

Senior internationals hooker Jamie George, fly-half Ford and centre Daly all earn reprieves having each been omitted from squads in the last two campaigns.

Get well soon…

Captain Owen Farrell leads a mounting list of absentees having undergone ankle surgery a fortnight ago that has ruled the Saracens fly-half out of the championship.

England will also be without wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson due to knee injuries and this week learned they will have to plan without forwards Courtney Lawes (concussion) and Jonny Hill (foot) for the opener against Scotland.

Centre Manu Tuilagi (hamstring) and flanker Sam Underhill (concussion) could return later in the campaign while Jones is hoping centre Joe Marchant will soon follow prop Joe Marler out self-isolation following positive Covid tests.

Squad (* denotes uncapped): Forwards (19): A Barbeary (Wasps)*, J Blamire (Newcastle), O Chessum (Leicester)*, L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), T Curry (Sale), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath), E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester), J Hill (Exeter), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton), L Ludlam (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), B Rodd (Sale), S Simmonds (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart (Bath).

Backs (18): M Atkinson (Gloucester), O Bailey (Bath)*, E Daly (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester), G Furbank (Northampton), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish)*, L Lynagh (Harlequins)*, M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), L Northmore (Harlequins)*, J Nowell (Exeter), R Quirke (Sale), A Radwan (Newcastle), H Randall (Bristol), H Slade (Exeter), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).

Odds: Outright: 11/4 Grand Slam: 7/1 Triple Crown: 7/4.

WALES.

World Ranking: 8th.

Six Nations stats. 2021 finish: 1st W4 L1. Grand Slams: 4 (2005, 2008, 2012, 2019). Championships: 6 (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2021). Triple Crowns: 5 (2005, 2008, 2012, 2019, 2021). Most appearances: 63 - Alun Wyn Jones (2007-21); current: 40 - Dan Biggar & Jonathan Davies. Most points: 467 - Stephen Jones (2000-11); current: 208 - Dan Biggar. Most tries: 22 - Shane Williams (2000-11); current: 9 - Liam Williams & Josh Adams.

Head coach: Wayne Pivac (2020- ) P10 W5 L5 Win Rate: 50%.

Soundbite: “For this team, it’s not about defending a title, it’s coming together, working hard and looking to try and win this year’s competition. That’s certainly what the team will be trying to achieve.”

Captain: Dan Biggar (debut season).

Dan Biggar

Potential milestones: Dan Biggar - 95 caps, Ross Moriarty - 49 caps, Alex Cuthbert - 48 caps.

Now, where were we…

Dismissed as a team and head coach in trouble at the outset of 2021, Wales yet again confounded the pundits by winning the Six Nations title for a sixth time and were only denied a fifth Grand Slam by France at the final hurdle. A poor home summer series against Argentina (D1 L1) came without a strong Welsh Lions contingent but Pivac came out of a tough Autumn Nations Series just about even after being blown away in the final third by New Zealand (54-16). A 23-18 defeat to South Africa was followed by a scare against 14-man Fiji before eventual victory and Wales signed off with a narrow win over Australia.

Point of difference: Being repeatedly underestimated. For the most consistently successful side in Six Nations history, the Welsh are written off all too easily.

Point to prove: See above.

Bright spark: Taine Basham, 22, looks ready to fill the void at openside flanker, a position in which there are a ton of viable options for Pivac. The dynamic Dragon is an explosive, all-action carrier and a pest over the ball at ruck time.

Welcome aboard…

Three uncapped players feature, with Ospreys duo Dewi Lake (hooker) and Jac Morgan (back row) receiving call ups alongside Cardiff Rugby’s James Ratti (back row).

And thanks for your help…

A late burst of form from Cardiff wing Owen Lane was not enough to edge out the more experienced Alex Cuthbert for a place in the squad.

Back in the fold…

Backs Owen Watkin and Alex Cuthbert and prop Leon Brown are back in the set-up having been omitted at the start of the Autumn Nations Series last November.

Alex Cuthbert

Get well soon…

Injury problems abound for Wales and their well-publicised list of absentees for some or all of the Championship means Pivac will be without around 700 Test caps of experience: James Botham, Elliott Dee, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Macleod, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Johnny Williams, George North, Leigh Halfpenny.

Squad (* denotes uncapped): Forwards (20): R Carre (Cardiff), W Jones (Scarlets), G Thomas (Ospreys), R Elias (Scarlets), D Lake (Ospreys)*, B Roberts (Ulster), L Brown (Dragons), T Francis (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), A Beard (Ospreys), B Carter (Dragons), S Davies (Cardiff), W Rowlands (Dragons), C Tshiunza (Exeter), T Basham (Dragons), E Jenkins (Cardiff), J Morgan (Ospreys)*, R Moriarty (Dragons), J Ratti – (Cardiff)*, A Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs (16): G Davies (Scarlets), K Hardy (Scarlets), T Williams (Cardiff), G Anscombe (Ospreys), D Biggar (Northampton), R Priestland (Cardiff), C Sheedy (Bristol), J Davies (Scarlets), U Halaholo (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), J Adams (Cardiff), A Cuthbert (Ospreys), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), J McNicholl (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets).

Odds: Outright: 12/1 Grand Slam: 40/1 Triple Crown: 20/1.

SCOTLAND.

World Ranking: 7th.

Six Nations stats. 2021 finish: 4th W3 L2. Grand Slams: 0. Championships: 0. Triple Crowns: 0. Most appearances: 55 - Ross Ford (2006-17); current: 46 - Stuart Hogg. Most points: 403 - Chris Paterson (2000-11); current: 109 - Finn Russell. Most tries: 15 - Stuart Hogg (2012-21).

Head coach: Gregor Townsend (2018- ) P20 W10 D1 L9 Win Rate: 50%.

Soundbite: “Every game is its own 80 minute story and I don' t think players are thinking coming into the Wales game last year that three games is a barrier. We have to take on and adapt to anything that changes. Circumstances change, like the Wales game with the red card. Ultimately you have to deliver as good a performance as you can in the most challenging tournament that we are involved in over five games.”

Captain: Stuart Hogg (2020- ) P10 W6 L4 Win Rate: 60%.

Stuart Hogg

Potential milestones: Grant Gilchrist - 48 caps, Ali Price - 46 caps, Hamish Watson - 45 caps.

Now, where were we…

Away wins at Twickenham and in Paris in last year’s championship hinted yet again at a turning of the tide for the Scots but those landmark victories merely bookended home defeats to Wales and Ireland as well as the customary thumping of Italy. Yet it was a reasonably good November for Townsend’s squad as they notched a notable if controversial 15-13 win over Australia. It was followed by a 30-15 defeat to world champions South Africa and a revenge victory over 2019 World Cup nemeses Japan.

Point of difference: Finn Russell injected some much-needed creativity into last summer’s slog between the Springboks and the Lions and has continued to bring his sparkling playmaking to Racing 92’s attack in both the Top 14 and Europe. Scotland are simply different gravy when Russell is at 10 for them.

Point to prove: Collectively, the Scots need to prove that after so many false dawns and never having won more than three games in a Six Nations campaign, they can succeed on a consistent basis rather than go through another series of rollercoaster results Bright spark: Some in Scotland believe the uncapped Rory Darge could be pushing last season’s Six Nations player of the tournament Hamish Watson hard for the openside flanker role and the 21-year-old should have already been capped only for injury to deny him last November.

Hamish Watson

Welcome aboard…

There are five uncapped players in Scotland’s 39-man squad with three currently playing in the English Premiership. Saracens back-rower Andy Christie, London Irish scrum-half Ben White and clubmate Kyle Rowe, a winger, are the exiles included by Townsend who has also called up Glasgow flanker Rory Darge and Edinburgh’s English-born scrum-half Ben Vellacott.

And thanks for your help…

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings is one of the most notable absentees from Townsend’s squad, particularly given Finn Russell’s cover at 10 will be utility back Blair Kinghorn. There has also been churn at number nine with the back-up for first-choice Ali Price is now the uncapped former Wasps scrum-half Vellacott with November selections Jamie Dobie and George Horne both jettisoned. Other non-injured absentees from the Autumn Nations Series squad include centres Huw Jones and Matt Scott.

Back in the fold…

There are a number of players in this Six Nations being given another chance at Test level, not least Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson, who last played for Scotland in 2020. Edinburgh’s back-row Magnus Bradbury and prop WP Nel are back in having missed out on selection for the Autumn Nations Series, as is Exeter Chiefs lock Jonny Gray.

Get well soon…

Loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti was withdrawn earlier this week due to a hand injury, replaced by Allan Dell. Back-rower Josh Bayliss has yet to join the squad and is continuing his recovery from concussion at Bath but wing pair Duhan van der Merwe and the uncapped Rowe have now linked up with the squad after recovering from illnesses.

Squad (* denotes uncapped): Forwards (22): E Ashman (Sale), J Bayliss (Bath), M Bradbury (Edinburgh), A Christie (Saracens)*, S Cummings (Glasgow), R Darge (Glasgow)*, A Dell (London Irish), M Fagerson (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), J Gray (Exeter), N Haining (Edinburgh), J Hodgson (Edinburgh), S McInally (Edinburgh), WP Nel (Edinburgh), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), P Schoeman (Edinburgh), J Sebastian (Scarlets), S Skinner (Exeter), R Sutherland (Worcester), G Turner (Glasgow), H Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs (17): M Bennett (Edinburgh), D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), S Hogg (Exeter), R Hutchinson (Northampton), S Johnson (Glasgow), B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), R McLean (Glasgow), A Price (Glasgow), C Redpath (Bath), K Rowe (London Irish)*, F Russell (Racing 92), K Steyn (Glasgow), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow), D van der Merwe (Worcester), B Vellacott (Edinburgh)*, B White (London Irish)*.

Odds: Outright: 10/1 Grand Slam: 33/1 Triple Crown: 20/1.

ITALY.

World Ranking: 14th.

Six Nations stats 2021 finish: 6th W0 L5. Grand Slams: 0. Championships: 0. Most appearances: 69 - Sergio Parisse (2004-19); current: 18 - Sebastian Negri. Most points: 162 - Diego Dominguez (2000-03); current: 35 - Paolo Garbisi. Most tries: 7 - Parisi (04-19) and Mirco Bergamasco (2002-12); current: 4 - Luca Morisi.

Head coach: Kieran Crowley (debut season).

Kieran Crowley

Soundbite: “I’d welcome a promotion/relegation system. Then you’re going to get away from all of this. Who’s to say that anyone else would be better than Italy in the Six Nations?

“Hopefully over the next couple of Six Nations campaigns, we can quell that talk by our performances.”

Captain: Michele Lamaro (debut season).

Potential milestones: Braam Steyn - 46 caps.

Now, where were we…

Winless in the Six Nations since winning at Murrayfield in 2015, Crowley is hoping his maiden championship campaign can bring an end to Italy’s miserable 32-game losing streak. The former Benetton boss, who led his club to Rainbow Cup success last June, tasted defeat in his first two Tests at the helm last November, losing to his native New Zealand and Argentina but closing out 2021 with a victory over Uruguay that the former All Blacks wants his young squad to use as a foundation for success.

Point of difference: For a team that has clearly forgotten how to win, it is going to have to be Crowley himself. He is going to have to be the fresh voice that changes the mindset and it will not be an easy task.

Point to prove: Crowley has selected 23 players from his former club Benetton but it is the six Zebre players who will be desperate to impress after a terrible start to the Parma franchise’s URC campaign, with just one losing bonus point accrued after 10 rounds.

Bright spark: New Zealand-born No.8 Toa Halafihi has qualified for Italy under World Rugby’s residency rules having joined Benetton after spells with Taranaki, Lyon, and the Hurricanes. After playing for Emerging Italy late last year, Halahifi could make his Test debut at the age of 28.

Welcome aboard…

Halahifi is one of six uncapped players for 2022 including fellow Benetton back-rower Manuel Zuliani. Also new to the squad are hooker Giacomo Nicotera, centre Tommaso Menoncello and two fly-halves with Giacomo Da Re and Leonardo Marin providing back-up for Paolo Garbisi.

And thanks for your help…

Last year’s captain and hooker Luca Bigi does not feature in Crowley’s first Six Nations squad and the Kiwi has also dropped Zebre playmaker Carlo Canna in favour of fresh blood in key positions.

Back in the fold…

Well, perhaps. Italy’s greatest player Sergio Parisse could make a final throw of the dice for the Azzuri at the age of 38 having made his comeback from injury in the French Top 14 with Toulon. The No.8 had been due to call it quits at the 2019 World Cup but Italy’s final pool game against New Zealand was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Sergio Parisse

Parisse and Crowley have discussed a one-off comeback when the veteran has regained some match fitness and confidence after a long lay-off.

Get well soon…

Benetton pair Riccardo Favretto and Simone Ferrari, Zebre duo Johan Meyer and Matteo Nocera, and English-based Jake Polledri (Gloucester) and Marco Riccioni (Saracens) all miss out due to injury.

Squad (* denotes uncapped): Forwards (19): N Cannone (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), E Faiva (Benetton), D Fischetti (Zebre), M Fuser (Newcastle Falcons), T Halafihi (Benetton)*, M Lamaro (Benetton), G Lucchesi (Benetton), S Negri (Benetton), I Nemer (Benetton), G Nicotera (Benetton)*, T Pasquali (Benetton), G Pettinelli (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), A Steyn (Benetton), C Traore (Benetton), G Zilocchi (Zebre), M Zuliani (Benetton)*.

Backs (14): C Braley (Benetton), P Bruno (Zebre), J I Brex (Benetton), G Da Re (Benetton)*, A Fusco (Fiamme Oro), P Garbisi (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton), L Marin (Benetton)*, T Menoncello (Benetton)*, F Mori (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano), L Morisi (Benetton), E Padovani (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester), M Zanon (Benetton).

Odds: Outright: 500/1 Grand Slam: 500/1.