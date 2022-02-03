Donal Lenihan: 'I will be forever grateful for the opportunities Tom Kiernan presented to me'

Cork Con president Donal Lenihan has paid a glowing tribute to club legend, Tom Kiernan, who passed away on Thursday.

In a decorated career, Kiernan captained Cork Constitution, Munster, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions before embarking on a stellar career as a coach and administrator.

Donal Lenihan said: "For me, Tommy's influence on Cork Constitution extends to this day. I was fortunate to captain the club with Tommy as president in our centenary year and it was evident then just what a global figure he was in the world game.

“That said his first love was Cork Constitution where his deep family ties extend into the current playing and coaching roster.

“He was my first coach at international level and offered me the opportunity to play at international level at such a young age. I will be forever grateful for the opportunities that he presented to me.

“In later years in management, both with Ireland and with the British and Irish Lions, he was a constant source of help, support and encouragement. My sympathies go to Marie and his family.”