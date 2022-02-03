Ronan O'Gara: Can anyone match the legacy Tommy Kiernan has bequeathed to Irish rugby?

It wasn’t then or anytime soon afterwards that I properly appreciated a sage piece of rugby advice from the great Tom Kiernan, who passed away, aged 83.

In the bar in Temple Hill after Cork Constitution All-Ireland League games, there was a gentle but unmistakable air of mayhem about, punctuated only by Tommy’s quiet bon mots in your ear.

Former Irish Lions Ronnie Dawson Tom Kiernan and Noel Murphy at the Kinsale Sevens. Picture: Des Barry.

One nugget remained: "Put the ball in front of the forwards young man, and they’ll mind you."

Too true. What I soon learned is that one of the most appreciated love notes in sport is a raking downfield kick that trickles into touch in the opposition 22. Forwards will pledge their undying loyalty to an out-half who can do that. And Tommy knew that well.

Tom Kiernan leads the Irish team onto the field against France in his first game as Ireland's captain. Behind Kiernan are Cecil Pedlow, Syd Millar, Paddy Dwyer and Ray Hunter.

It wasn’t the only time his vision and intelligence would prove beneficial to my fledgling career.

The Cork Con, Munster, Ireland and Lions legend was ahead of his time in so many respects and few knew the obstacles he faced in getting the first European Cup competition off the ground in the mid-90s. There were many political creases to be ironed out but few had the wit, nous and gravitas to ensure the dream remained on track.

Tour captain Tom Kiernan arrives home from the Liions test series in South Africa in 1969 to be greeted by his wife Marie and son

Look at what the European dream evolved into. Many of us in Munster carved out decent careers on the back of success in what became known as the Heineken Cup but there is no doubt that Tom Kiernan was the visionary who got the ball rolling.

When you move through the phases of a rugby career into a non-playing role, you understand and appreciate that administrators didn’t always wear blazers. That in nearly every case, they had enjoyed a proper playing career too. In respect of Tommy Kiernan, I cannot think of anyone in Irish rugby who had the same impact and success and carried the same authority off the pitch as he had on it.

Ireland rugby royalty, Noel Murphy and Tom Kiernan discussing the finer points of the game between Cork Constitution and Shannon at Temple Hill. Pic: Des Barry

His 54 Irish caps would be easily over 100 in the modern game. That he was the godfather of the Cork Constitution club is beyond debate.

The question is: has anyone, across the past century, left a greater legacy to Irish rugby than Tom Kiernan?