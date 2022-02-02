World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa signs for Munster

A World Cup winner with the All Blacks in 2015, the 29-year-old can play in either centre position and has signed a two-year contract
Malakai Fekitoa will play for Munster next season. Picture: Getty

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 16:32
Joel Slattery

Munster have confirmed the signing of World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa, who joins the province from Wasps.

A World Cup winner with the All Blacks in 2015, the 29-year-old can play in either centre position and has signed a two-year contract, Munster announced.

Prior to joining Wasps in 2019, he spent two years at Toulon and was part of the side defeated by Munster in the memorable 2018 Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

Born and raised in Ha'apai, Tonga, Fekitoa moved to Auckland as a teenager after earning a scholarship at Wesley College thanks to his performances for the Tonga Sevens age-grade sides.

He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old in 2014 and helped the Highlanders to their first-ever Super Rugby title the following year.

Malakai featured in New Zealand’s successful 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign and scored eight tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017.

Fekitoa departed the Highlanders for Toulon in 2017 and spent two seasons in France before joining Wasps.

He recently returned to action in the Premiership after missing both Champions Cup games against his new side due to a shoulder injury.

On the international front, he now represents his native Tonga.

