Heartbreak as Ireland lose women's Sevens final at the death

It was a dream start for Ireland who were 12-0 up in the early stages - Beibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood with the tries
Ireland's Lucy Mulhall talks with the team. Picture: INPHO

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 20:35

Ireland suffered an agonising defeat in their first-ever Women Sevens Cup final, as Australia's Faith Nathan scored with the clock in the red to secure a 17-12 win in Seville.

It was a dream start for Ireland who were 12-0 up in the early stages - Beibhinn Parsons scoring with her side's first touch of the ball the Aussies' first attack broke down.

Stacey Flood then added to the lead with just under three minutes played.

With the lead and the confidence from big knock-out wins over Canada and England, it looked set for an Ireland win. Successes against Poland, Brazil and Russia in the group stage meant they came into the final with five wins on the bounce in this competition.

However, Australia, who have won three gold medals in the current world series, fought back with Nathan scoring her first try to get them on the board before the interval.

Then, with time running out Dominique Du Toit touched down under the sticks after she wasn't held in the initial tackle. The routine conversion levelled the game before Nathan's second broke Irish hearts but brought joy to a spirited Australia whose perseverance paid off in the end.

