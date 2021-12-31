Irish-qualified back-row Sean Reffell signs for Ulster

A general view of an Ulster rugby flag waving at Kingspan Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 15:52
Joel Slattery

Ulster have announced the signing of Irish-qualified back-row Sean Reffell from Saracens, while also confirming that two internationals have committed their futures to the province.

Reffell, 23, was awarded the Young Player of the Season award for 2020/21 at the Premiership club but is making the move to the Kingspan Stadium in the summer.

The flanker leaves the Londoners in their record books after making the most tackles in a game, with 39 in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Worcester in 2019.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sean to the province next summer," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland of the former England U20 international.

"With an already impressive track-record for Saracens, he will be a great fit alongside some real quality in our back row, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.” The signing comes as scrum-half, John Cooney, and utility back, Will Addison, put pen to paper to stay with the province.

“John is a valued member of our squad, who continues to play a central role in the team, both on and off the field," said McFarland.

"It is great that he has bought into our ambitions for the future, and his experience and skills will play an important role in helping us to achieve those."

Of Addison, he added: “I am also delighted that Will is remaining with us, and I look forward to seeing him back out on the field soon. Will has been extremely unlucky with injury recently, but with his play-making abilities and versatility, he is set to continue to make an impact for Ulster in the time ahead."

