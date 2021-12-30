Munster young guns impress for Ireland U20 in Six Nations warm-up

Patrick Campbell, fresh off a memorable first outing for the Munster senior side, impressed again here in national colours
Ireland Under 20's Patrick Campbell tries to run past George Coomber of Munster Development. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 16:39
Andrew Horgan

Ireland U20 21 Munster Development 13

Less than three weeks on from making their Munster senior debuts, Patrick Campbell, Ethan Coughlan, and Conor Moloney helped Ireland’s U20s defeat a Munster Development side 21-13 at Musgrave Park on Thursday afternoon.

Campbell sealed a memorable first outing by claiming a try in Munster's victory over Wasps in the opening game of the Heineken Champions Cup and he impressed again here in national colours in this hard-fought challenge match.

Richie Murphy’s extended Ireland squad gathered in Cork earlier this week for their second training camp ahead of their upcoming Six Nations campaign, which is set to get underway on February 4.

They open the Championship against Wales at Musgrave Park and perhaps due to the extremely wet and blustery conditions on Leeside on the day before New Year’s Eve, it took 32 minutes for either side to open the scoring.

And it was the national side who did the honours as after a long delay which saw Munster’s Kieran Ryan forced off with an injury, Daniel Hawkshaw went down between the posts allowing Charlie Tector to fire over an easy conversion.

Campbell, Coughlan, and Moloney were forced to watch on as the home team battled back to lead at the half-time break.

A clever handoff by John Forde allowed Adam Maher to go down in the corner before Dylan Murphy did likewise in additional time.

Fly-half Tony Butler was unable to add the conversions from difficult positions but his superb penalty did ensure Munster led 13-7 at the interval.

The two teams made numerous changes throughout the second period which disrupted the flow of the match.

It seemed to affect Munster more though as they failed to add to their tally while tries for Fionn Gibbons and Lorcan McLoughlin - both converted by Tector - saw Ireland come from behind to triumph by eight points.

Scorers for Munster Development - Tries: A Maher and D Murphy. Pen: Tony Butler.

Scorers for Ireland U20s - Tries: D Hawkshaw, F Gibbons, L McLoughlin. Cons: C Tector (3).

MUNSTER DEVELOPMENT: C Phillips (Young Munster); I Oji (CC Roscrea), D French (UCC), D Squires (UCC), G Coomber (UCC); T Butler (Garryowen), A Maher (Young Munster); K Ryan (Shannon), D Murphy (Garryowen), D McCarthy (Garryowen); J Forde (Cork Con), F O’Donoghue (Cashel); J Kelleher (UCC), J O’Sullivan (UCC), D Okeke (Shannon).

Replacements: L McAuliffe (Cork Con), M Donnelly (Garryowen), J French (UCC), D Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), R Quinn (Crescent College), J Oliver (Garryowen), J Williams (Bandon Grammar), A Flannery (Shannon), H Buttimer (Rockwell).

IRELAND U20: P Campbell (Young Munster /Munster); C Mullins (Bristol Bears), F Gibbons (UCD /Leinster), D Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster), C O’Reilly (Dublin University FC/Leinster); C Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), E Coughlan (Shannon /Munster); O Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), J Hanlon (Ballynahinch /Ulster), R McGuire (UCD /Leinster); M Morrissey (UCD /Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD /Leinster); C Moloney (Young Munster /Munster), R Crothers (Ballynahinch /Ulster), J Culhane (UCD /Leinster).

Replacements: Howard Noonan (Temple Carrig School/Leinster), Joe Mawhinney (Ballymena Academy/Ulster), JJ Hession (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fionn McWey (CC Roscrea/Leinster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), Michael Moloney (UCD /Leinster), Ross Taylor (Armagh/Ulster), Dylan O’Grady (UCD /Leinster).

