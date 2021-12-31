International intrigue: Why the top five rugby nations will be under the microscope in 2022

South Africa (World Ranking No 1)

Nobody does power like the Springboks. The pulverising effect of their relentless physicality has changed the set-piece game through their perfection of the double demolition unit.

They start with a mighty front row built to last for around 40 minutes, sometimes not even that long, and supersede them with a mightier one. And if the combined destructive effect smashes the old concept about a test of endurance between unchanging front rows over 80 minutes, who cares?

Those concerned at witnessing the crushing of the arts and crafts of the game care a lot but not the South Africans a jot, not when it’s good enough to see off every other beast in the rugby jungle.

In defence of the Springboks, it was not their fault that the Lions under Warren Gatland tried to beat them at their own power game, a ghastly mistake made all the more so because they kept repeating it.

There was never the remotest sign of the one-dimensional Lions doing what the Boks had done to England in the last World Cup final, embroidering their victory with exquisite tries for Makazole Mapimpi on one wing and Cheslin Kolbe on the other.

It helps to have a captain whose inspired leadership sets him apart but Siya Kolisi won’t need anyone to tell him that France next year (2023) will bring the acid test. Defending the World Cup is fiendishly difficult; doing it with an ageing squad doubly so.

By the time it comes around, no fewer than 15 of their current squad will be into their 30s, including Kolisi. Some, inevitably, will be past it which leaves Munster’s former head honcho, Rassie Erasmus, to solve the tricky problem of ensuring the holders don’t end up being too old for their own good.

Oldest players: Duane Vermeulen (35), Frans Steyn (34), Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse (both 33), Wille Le Roux, Trevor Nyakane (both 32).

Major injury concerns: Pieter-Steph du Toit (shoulder), RG Snyman of Munster, absent from the Test arena since the last World Cup final more than two years ago.

Best newcomer: Jasper Wiese, multi-purpose back row forward.

World Cup record: Three finals, won them all (2019, 2007, 1995).

New Zealand (WR No 2).

What happened on successive autumn weekends in Dublin and Paris shook the All Blacks to the core. They knew better than the apologists who tried to shrug it off as just another case of fatigue at the end of a long year on the road.

It wasn’t that they lost which bothered some of their most experienced campaigners but the way they lost; outplayed by Ireland and lucky to have lost by nine points instead of twice as many, then again in France. Shipping seven tries and 69 points in Europe? Unheard of.

Dane Coles, at 34 a double World Cup winner, knew the score, that the All Blacks had been unable to live with the physicality of teams who finished behind Wales in the Six Nations’ pecking order. "Not good enough," he said. "We’ve got to sort it out in the next couple of years."

Dane Coles. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The implication was clear, that if they don’t, the World Cup’s pot of gold will be heading elsewhere. The more surprising aspect of New Zealand’s record over the nine global tournaments is that they have failed to win two-thirds of them.

All Blacks have stumbled before on this side of the Equator and lost the occasional match, if only to prove their fallability. What set the most recent stumbles apart was the collective Kiwi inability to live with the intensity generated by Ireland in Dublin and by France seven days later.

Maybe it’s just as well for the All Black high command that the World Cup isn’t taking place this autumn, that they will have more time to weld a coat of reinforced steel around their pack.

Oldest players: Dane Coles (34), Sam Whitelock, Joe Moody (both 33), Aaron Smith (32).

Major injury concern: Sam Cane.

Best newcomer: Will Jordan, Olympian pace and footballing nous.

World Cup record: Four finals, won three (2015, 2011, 1987).

England (WR No 3).

So many have come into the England squad of late and gone straight back out that it’s a wonder Eddie Jones’ revolving door hasn’t spun off into orbit. His critics would see that as the inevitable sign of an unhinged policy.

George Martin is a case in point. Few outside Leicester had heard of the 19-year-old when England capped him off the bench towards the end of their beating in Dublin last season. They haven’t picked him since.

Jones would be less than human had the experiences of the last two years not left him a tad confused. In that time, England went from supposedly the second-best team in the world to the second-worst in Europe, from Six Nations champions one year to below everyone bar Italy the next.

His very survival hinged on a RFU investigation into what had gone wrong. All the subsequent chopping and changing may have betrayed the head coach’s grip on selection but it has left England fans facing so many uncertainties. Jones has already been forced into a u-turn on his decision to discard Lions hooker Jamie George, if not either of the Vunipola brothers.

The hard-nosed Australian also found himself doing something else he hadn’t done before, bowing to public opinion by picking Marcus Smith. Harlequins’ electrifying fly half heads a phalanx of outstanding young players like Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Adam Radwan, Bevan Rodd, Alex Dombrandt, Jamie Blamire and Sale scrum half Raffi Quirke, at 20 the youngest of all.

Their emergence and the almost weekly reminder from Leicester that George Ford is the most consistent match-winner in the Premiership leaves Owen Farrell under threat for the first time since he arrived on the scene 10 years ago.

Oldest players: Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs (both 32), Joe Marler, Jonny May (both 31).

Major injury concern: Owen Farrell, recovering from ankle surgery.

Best newcomer: Freddie Steward, from Test novice to automatic choice in one giant leap.

World Cup record: Four finals, won one (2003).

Ireland (WR No 4)

Of all the top nine countries in the current World Rugby rankings, Ireland stand out like a sore thumb for reasons that have nothing to do with their hat-trick of wins over New Zealand. They are the only one never to have made an impact at any World Cup.

It hasn’t, alas, been for the want of trying — nine attempts, nine failures, a consistency of underachievement which has stood the test of time for more than three decades. Save for the heart-breaker at Lansdowne Road in 1991 when Gordon Hamilton’s long-distance try against Australia ought to have secured a home semi-final against New Zealand, no Irish team has come even close to getting there.

Ireland fans celebrate as James Lowe scores the opening try against New Zealand. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Their prospects of doing so at the 10th attempt in France hinge to an almost unhealthy extent on Johnny Sexton keeping body and soul together for two more years which will take him beyond his 38th birthday. Only one major player has appeared in a World Cup at that age, the formidable Springbok lock Victor Matfield in 2015.

With the World Cup still so far off, it’s tempting fate at such a ridiculously early stage to say so but all the signs point to Ireland arriving in France the autumn after next in better shape than at any previous World Cup. That may not be saying much but the sheer magnificence of their most recent victory over the All Blacks suggests that Ireland’s turn on the global stage is about to come, and about time, too.

Oldest players: Johnny Sexton (36), Keith Earls, Cian Healy (both 34), Dave Kilcoyne (33), Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony (both 32).

Major injury concern: Joey Carbery.

Best newcomer: Caelan Doris, simply outstanding, wherever he plays.

World Cup record: Never beyond the last eight.

France (WR No. 5).

It is a strange fact that France always make a point of appearing in World Cup finals once every 12 years. In that event, the only question to be answered is over the identity of their opponents in Paris come November 2023.

They lost the first final to Wayne Shelford’s untouchables in 1987, resurfaced 12 years later under Raphael

Ibanez only to finish a distant second to the Wallabies in

Cardiff, made the final again 12 years after that, against New Zealand in Auckland, when they really ought to have won.

Now that the redoubtable Shaun Edwards has stiffened their resistance, France look more and more like world champions in waiting. Antoine Dupont, the best scrum- half since Gareth Edwards announced himself as a tour de force more than half a century ago, is not their only exceptional talent.

Romain NTamack dares to go through gaps which nobody else sees, as he demonstrated against New Zealand at the end of the autumn series.

Their collective youth gives them a major advantage over every other European contender.

Oldest players: Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua (both 31).

Major injury concern: Charles Ollivon, still unable to name a day for his return six months after knee surgery.

Best newcomer: Cameron Woki, another of the new back row breed of supreme athletes.

World Cup record: Three finals, lost them all (2011, 1999, 1987).