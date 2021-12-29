'Uncertainty' surrounds Ulster-Leinster URC clash

"An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible"
Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 12:45

Ulster Rugby has issued an update revealing Covid cases in the province means this Saturday's scheduled United Rugby Championship meeting with Leinster is in doubt.

The province says: "This update follows the postponement of our United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture against Connacht Rugby, after a number of the Senior Men’s squad tested positive for COVID-19.

"We continue to work closely at this time with the URC, and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their understanding, and good wishes for those affected, at this challenging time.

"An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible, with ticket holders to be contacted directly."

