Stephen Larkham on Munster departure: 'There are always regrets along the way'

Stephen Larkham admitted there were still pros and cons attached to his decision to leave Munster at the end of the season and return to Canberra but he will do so feeling a much better-equipped coach for his time in Irish rugby.

The senior coach landed the first of two bombshells from the Munster management when he informed the senior squad in late November he would be turning down a new contract next summer and instead taking the head coach’s job at his hometown Brumbies. The second gut punch for a group of players finally warming to the stability of a settled coaching ticket came three weeks later when head coach Johann van Graan made a similar declaration, informing them of his decision to up sticks after five seasons and move to Bath for next season.

There have been just two games to assess the impacts of those announcements on the Munster team but a couple of European victories in the teeth of a Covid outbreak more than suggested there is an abundance of resilience about this playing group and that will be further tested this Saturday in Galway when the southern province faces neighbours Connacht in their first United Rugby Championship outing since October 23.

Games against the Bulls and Lions in South Africa and most recently the annual visit of Leinster to Thomond Park on St Stephen’s night have fallen by the wayside but Larkham yesterday insisted it was business as usual for the soon to depart coaches as they strive to leave on a winning note and with a long-awaited-for trophy.

The Australian World Cup winner’s stamp on Munster’s attack is beginning to emerge in the team’s play, most noticeably in the Heineken Champions Cup win at Wasps, which Larkham viewed from afar having served his period of self-isolation following the troubled trip to South Africa. He watched with pride as a makeshift, Covid-hit side of internationals and academy rookies played with the sort of verve and fearless in the face of adversity not only rolled with the punches thrown at them by an equally stretched but still more experienced English Premiership squad but came back fighting to score a memorable bonus-point victory.

Yet the former Wallaby playmaker issued a reminder that there was still plenty of work to do between now and the end of his time at Munster.

“It’s definitely still ongoing. Nothing has changed there,” Larkham said. “Since I spoke two months ago around the improvements we make and still want to make, nothing has changed in that regard. We’ve had the Bulls, Lions and Leinster postponed so there were three opportunities to improve our game which were set aside, unfortunately. But on behalf of myself and Johann, we’re very much focused on having a successful season here before we do anything else.”

When Larkham had faced the media at the end of September he had presented the issue of signing a new contract with Munster two years on from his arrival at the province as pretty much a done deal yet family priorities and an offer from his beloved Brumbies proved to too compelling to ignore and he outlined the complexity of the decision he had to make.

“Yeah, it’s the stage of my family as well and the ages of the girls. It was very difficult, it was emotional telling the boys. Everything was pretty rushed over in South Africa and I had to tell the boys at the end of training before we broke the news.

“It was emotional in the huddle, it was very difficult to get the words out. As I’ve said before, the environment is great here. The coaching set-up, the coaches, the staff, the facilities, the players. Everything is top notch.

“It’s going to be hard to replicate that going forward. So leaving all of that is difficult but I know I have done it for the right reason now. It’s still a very tough decision, it was back and forth and I struggled with it, and even now there are pros and cons to it.”

Larkham added: "There are always regrets along the way that you didn’t so something particularly when you haven’t had successful weekends. There are regrets there that you didn’t do things differently. But I reiterate the point that this isn’t the end. It isn’t finished. There is still six months to go. There’s a long campaign ahead of us still and I’m very focused on getting growth, improvement and results for the players to be sure.”

Larkham will depart, he admitted, with a changed perspective on coaching and people management following his three seasons alongside van Graan, forwards coach Graham Rowntree and defence coach JP Ferreira at Munster’s High Performance Centre.

“No doubt about that. Even working with the backroom staff, S&C, guys and girls, nutritionists, receptionists, you’re learning constantly all the time.

“And from a rugby perspective, there are a lot of learnings I’ll take from the other coaches in how they get the best from players. That’s the challenge, to motivate players individually and then on a team level, making sure everyone is aligned. There have been so many examples of that over the last two years that I can take with me.”