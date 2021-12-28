Munster Covid chaos 'might be a blessing in disguise', suggests Stephen Larkham

Stephen Larkham is hoping Munster’s pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak may turn out to be a blessing in disguise ahead of an important block of games in the coming weeks.

Munster travel to Connacht this Saturday for a New Year’s Day inter-provincial derby that will represent the southern province’s first United Rugby Championship game since October 23. The intervening 10 weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for the men in red, a Test window that saw some of them help Ireland topple New Zealand followed by an ill-fated trip to South Africa that saw two URC games postponed and 14 members of the 48-person touring party test positive for Covid.

That resulted in the squad being fractured into three groups, the 14 quarantined in Cape Town, the 34 remaining tourists forced to self-isolate in Ireland, and a cohort of a dozen or so non-travelling senior players who welcomed academy and development players into their ranks to prepare to face Wasps in Europe.

The Heineken Champions Cup matches successfully negotiated with wins over both Wasps and Castres were followed by a full reunion of the professional playing and coaching staff, only for the St Stephen’s Day clash at home to Leinster to be postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitor’s camp.

Senior coach Larkham, who also during that period announced he would be leaving Munster to return home to Australia and a head-coaching role at the Brumbies, said the squad was now free of the virus but noted the Covid-related postponements of all but the Italian derby between Zebre Parma and Benetton in the last weekend’s round of URC fixtures.

“It might be a blessing in disguise that we had a number of cases coming back from South Africa and hopefully that makes (the players) a little bit more immune,” Larkham said on Tuesday.

“We saw on the weekend all but one game went ahead so the other teams are getting affected by it but hopefully we’ve had our little run and we can push forward. We’ve got enough guys who’ve had the virus now, we can probably field a team every single week going forward.”

Recent experiences have told Larkham not to jump to conclusions regarding the pandemic, however, and while his squad remain both fit and well save for injury victims Joey Carbery, Calvin Nash, Rowan Osborne and RG Snyman, he said: “We’ve got a training session this afternoon, we’ve had one this morning. We had a unit session this morning, we had a good run yesterday and we’ve obviously got a lot of Covid around at the moment so we’re at the stage where we’re tracking pretty well but things change pretty rapidly over the course of 24 hours.”

Assuming the squad stays healthy, Larkham described the challenge of reintegrating those players who had spent long periods in quarantine both in South Africa and Ireland or both, some of whom have still not played since October. Head coach Johann van Graan has promised ongoing rotation of his squad ahead of the return European pool fixtures in mid-January at Castres and at home to Wasps and Larkham said that would be the case at Connacht this weekend.

“We’ve had to factor that into this week as well, there’s no doubt about that. Just to make sure, particularly those guys who sat in isolation for 20 days, that we’re reconditioning them both mentally and physically.

“And you’ll see that in the selection this week. But definitely, it’s a long season and now we’ve got these other games locked into some slots over the course of the next nine weeks we’ve got to make sure that we’ve got a really healthy squad for the next two months. So it’s not just about getting guys back onto the paddock as quickly as possible, we’ve got to make sure they’re going to be 100% fit and 100% ready when they get back out there.”