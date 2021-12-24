Covid cases in Ulster camp means URC inter-pro with Connacht postponed

The postponement comes after the clash between Munster and Leinster was also called off earlier in the week.
Covid cases in Ulster camp means URC inter-pro with Connacht postponed

A general view from inside the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 16:34
Joel Slattery

The United Rugby Championship fixture between Ulster Rugby and Connacht Rugby on St Stephen's Day has been postponed.

The game, which was due to be played in Belfast will now not go ahead as scheduled after a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad.

The URC Medical Advisory Group liaised with Ulster and local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled, the province said in a statement.

Tournament orgainsers will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

Ulster added that ticket holders are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.

Other derby games between Munster and Leinster and the Ospreys and Dragons had previously been postponed.

It leaves Cardiff’s home game with Scarlets as the only remaining URC fixture to be played on Sunday.

In a URC game that did go ahead on Christmas Eve, Benetton confirmed their current superiority over Italian rivals Zebre Parma with a dominant 39-14 win.

In England, Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership programme plans to go ahead as scheduled with five games set to be played.

The competition’s round of matches is due to be completed by Monday’s game between Harlequins and Northampton.

More in this section

Andrew Porter comes up against Will Stuart 11/12/2021 Christmas bonus for Leinster as Andrew Porter commits to province
Ulster v Benetton - United Rugby Championship Boost for Ulster as exciting scrum-half Nathan Doak signs first senior contract
Connacht v Stade Francais Paris - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B John Porch is ready for an Ulster side seeking revenge against Connacht
#Ulster Rugby#Connacht Rugby
Wasps v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B

Declan Moore joins Ulster on short-term deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up