Declan Moore joins Ulster on short-term deal

The 25-year-old Ireland-qualified hooker made his debut for Munster in this month’s Champions Cup clash against Wasps and lined out for Munster 'A' earlier to in the season.
Declan Moore of Munster following the Heineken Champions Cup match against Wasps. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 15:23

Munster hooker Declan Moore has joined Ulster as short-term injury cover.

“I would also like to welcome Declan to the squad who, over the next while, will provide us with useful depth at hooker following a number of recent injuries in that position,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

The province also announced that academy player Ben Moxham has been upgraded to a development contract for the remainder of the season.

The northern province host Connacht on St Stephen's Day at Kingspan Stadium.

