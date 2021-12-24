John Porch is ready for an Ulster side seeking revenge against Connacht

It’s been almost two years since winger John Porch has been back home in Australia, and while he will inevitably miss family on Christmas Day, his primary focus this weekend is Connacht’s trip to Belfast to take on an Ulster side itching for revenge.

Connacht went 58 years without winning in Ravenhill, and now they head there looking for their third win in five visits — but what really rankles for Ulster is the manner in which Andy Friend’s side destroyed their perfect start to this season, hammering them by 36-11 in a game that Connacht switched to the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland, whose side started the season with four bonus-point wins before they were ousted at the Aviva, spent 15 years with Connacht as a player and coach, and Porch knows what they expect from a side which bounced back with wins away to Leinster and Clermont Auvergne, and last week defeated Northampton Saints.

“They are coming off two highs in Europe, so they are going to be absolutely buzzing for this game in front of their home crowd up at Ravenhill, so we have got to go up there, we have got a job to do,” said Porch.

“Obviously, the Aviva situation, what happened, they are going to want a bit more revenge from that. We will go up there, we will have our game plan, and if it works, that’s the plan for us. We can’t control them, we can only control ourselves.”

Porch has chalked up 45 appearances and scored a dozen tries since he arrived in the summer of 2019, having worked on the sevens circuit with Friend. He can also play full-back, and with former Brumbie Mack Hansen — the find of the season — in superb form since he landed at the start of this campaign with half a dozen, they present some serious Aussie gas out wide.

“I didn’t know much about Mack when I was back in Australia,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’d seen from watching the Super Rugby last season that he was involved with the Brumbies off the bench and then starting for them and going quite well, but since he has joined Connacht, he has been in unbelievable form, and he’s such a great recruit for us.”

Most Connacht players will get home for Christmas Day and then travel on St Stephen’s Day to Belfast, but they also have a large cohort of players from abroad who will link up with each other for the day.

“That’s the unique thing about Connacht,” said Porch.

“There are people from all over the world here, more so than in the other Irish provinces. So to be able to get together and learn about other people’s cultures and the way they go about stuff and what their traditions are on Christmas Day, it’s good, and you start building your own rugby family, and you get to enjoy Christmas Days with them.

“I have not been home since January 2020, so it’s been a while since I have seen my family. It’s obviously tough being away from family, but there are a few this year who are in the same situation, so a couple of us will get together, put a nice feed on, have a chat, and make it feel as homely as we possibly can.

“Yeah, we will get the family on a video call. It looks like they are living their life over there, it’s not too bad over there. I’m meeting up with Alex Wootton. He’s said he’s quite a good cook, so I’m leaving it to him. I’ll be just bringing over a few snacks. I’ll volunteer for the dishes!”