Tom Daly commits future to Connacht

Centre Tom Daly has signed a new two-year deal with Connacht.
Connacht's Tom Daly. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Hiscott

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 15:08
Cian Locke

Daly earned his first Ireland call-up for the 2021 Summer Internationals and was named both the Connacht Rugby Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year,

"Playing for Connacht has been the highlight of my career so far," Daly said. "There’s a really strong group of players and management who are all working together to succeed both in the URC and Champions Cup. I’m thankful to Andy and the coaches who have shown trust in me and I can’t wait to play my part in achieving our aims in the years ahead."

Head Coach Andy Friend added: "Tom is the perfect example of a player who has grabbed his playing opportunities with both hands. I’ve been impressed by him ever since he joined on his loan deal in 2018, and then we all saw last season just how good of a player he’s become. We’re all looking forward to seeing him continue his progression and help the squad to succeed over the next two years."

Ireland captain's run

Conor Murray inks new Munster deal

