Andrew Trimble: Coaching handover bound to slow Munster progress

Andrew Trimble feels Munster’s long-term development could be stifled by the fact that their two main coaches are working their notice between now and the end of the season.

Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham will both be moving on come the summer, the former to Bath and the latter to Australia, and it leaves the club in a strange sort of limbo as they negotiate the period between now and then.

“Very odd,” said Trimble, an analyst with Premier Sports. “Where is the incentive for Van Graan or Larkham to pick a Patrick Campbell or any of the young lads who have burst onto the scene and shown they want to be involved, brought an injection of energy and youth?

“Where is the incentive to play those guys or any forward thinking or long-term planning for Munster? It’s not there, no matter how holistic they are in their approach. They are never going to be as worried about that as they are immediate performances, so it is going to be difficult to have that balance going forward.”

The southern province is two-from-two in Europe and on a week off with the postponement of the Leinster URC tie but a sense lingers of a squad that, after almost five years under the current management, still lacks a definitive sense of style and self.

Their win away to Wasps was exhilarating and expansive. The victory at home against Castres, by way of contrast, was functional and grim. It’s not the first time this season that they have swung between those polar opposites.

“If we go on their performance at the weekend then I wouldn’t be that excited about where they are at,” said the former Ulster and Ireland winger. “I don’t think any of us would be.

“There were spectators at the game who were having the craic among themselves and just totally disengaged from the game. It’s so foreign given what we have got used to over the years and what a European night at Thomond Park is all about. It was weird.

“The weekend before was an amazing performance, bringing some young fellas and there was a nice balance of playing some rugby and then there was emotion on display and guys very excited about getting their first run-out.

“There was an excitement about them and that’s a Munster side that we can all get behind that and identify with that.

That is the Munster that we have known and loved as rugby supporters in Ireland. Even as a rival you still admire that, but it is too uncertain.

“Van Graan and Larkham have improved the style of play, we have seen glimpses of it, so it is even more frustrating when they don’t do it, especially against a tired Castres side that looked like they didn’t want to be there.

Efforts to mine some consistency of approach this term have been hampered in no small way by the loss of fixtures due to Covid, starting with the cursed trip to South Africa and now again this weekend with the traditional festive interpro having been put on ice.

It may be that Munster can claim their first trophy since 2011 this summer and end the van Graan era on a high but, whatever happens this next six or seven months, Trimble is adamant that the task of steering the Munster ship remains one to be prized.

“I think Munster supporters are fed up with seeing this as a long-term, building thing.

“They have been building for years now. Rassie Erasmus put some foundations in place, van Graan has improved things, but they still haven’t got to that level anywhere near the Munster of old, classic Munster. Whoever comes in will have a good chance of following on from that.

“If you look at the talent in that Munster team, any coach would be rubbing their hands thinking they can deliver knockout stages, semi-final and final stages of European rugby.

“When you look at what Andy Friend and Dan McFarland have done at Connacht and Ulster, a Munster coach with that squad could be pretty excited about what they could do.”

Andrew Trimble is part of the Premier Sports team bringing full live coverage of all URC games involving the Irish provinces throughout the festive season