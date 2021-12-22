Abraham Papali’i to become the latest player to leave Connacht for Top 14

Connacht look set to lose another player to France with big No 8 Abraham Papali’i strongly linked with a move to Brive.

He will become the fifth Connacht player to leave the Sportsground for the Top 14 if the move is finalised, with flanker Colby Fainga’a being called up by Australia this autumn after moving to Lyon for the start of last season.

Irish lock Quinn Roux moved to Toulon last summer, with another international second row Ultan Dillane this week announcing his departure, apparently to La Rochelle.

Centre Sammy Arnold, who joined Connacht from Munster the summer before last, is moving to Brive, where former Irish international Jeremy Davidson is head coach, at the end of the season and it now seems likely that he will be joined there by Papali’i.

Papali’i has enjoyed a chequered time at the Sportsground, after moving to Galway with a background in rugby league in his native New Zealand and France, and encountered difficulty with his tackle technique which saw him sent off three times in his first term.

Papali’i was sent off on his debut against Munster and then in his fourth game against Zebre, after returning from a three-game suspension, he was red-carded and picked up a five-match ban. But he worked hard on his tackle technique and made a big impact as the season progressed.

The 6’4, 19-stone, player scored four tries in his 14 appearances in his first season and, having arrived on a one-year deal, he signed a one-year extension last May, but the following month was sent off for a third time. He picked up a four-week suspension for that offence.

He has not featured much for Connacht so far this season. His only start was in the win over the Bulls and he made brief appearances off the bench against Munster and Leicester Tigers.

Now it appears he will be returning to France where he previously played with Lézignan Sangliers in rugby league.

In more positive news for the province, Ireland international Finlay Bealham committed to the club with a two-year contract extension which will keep him at The Sportsground until the end of the 2023/24 season.