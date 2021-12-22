Pete Wilkins: Player exits ‘price of success’ for Connacht

Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins said that one of the prices paid for being a successful side is that other clubs are going to target key players.

Ultan Dillane’s decision to move at the end of the season, apparently to La Rochelle, follows hot on the heels of another Irish lock Quinn Roux leaving the Sportsground for Toulon last summer.

Connacht have some quality emerging in the second row with the likes of the Murray brothers from Roscommon, Niall and Darragh, and Oisin Dowling, but the double loss of internationals Roux and Dillane leaves Connacht in the market for an experienced lock.

“Every time you lose an experienced player, you do have a close look at that positional area and see what is coming through internally in terms of first-team players but also outside,” said Wilkins.

“The lock position is no different to the others in that respect. We’d be complacent to just let players move on and not see if there is the equivalent in the market out there.

“But if we are doing our job properly, we know we have guys coming though who are able to step up to the mark. So guys like Niall Murray and Oisin Dowling have had good seasons and are improving year on year. So we will certainly have a look to see what is out there but we’re pretty excited by those guys coming through as well, not just in their performances but also knowledge in terms of lineout calling and leadership.

“And a lot of that has been down to Ultan helping them get confidence in knowing their position. It’s all about having a balance.”

Wilkins said Dillane, who was born in Paris before moving when he was seven with his late mum and siblings to Kerry where he grew up, will be a huge loss on and off the field but it’s inevitable that a successful team will see their players targeted.

“It’s the price of success at the individual level of players improving and performing and getting international recognition. But also part of how Connacht is growing, in the Champions Cup year on year and beating teams with rich histories or good runs for their money, it does increase the profile of our players.

“It is a complement and then it is important for us to keep replicating the performances but also keep bringing through those players who can be the next Ultan Dillane. That’s good for everyone. But it is a challenge others will look on players.”

Dillane has played 122 games for Connacht since coming through the academy system at the Sportsground and won the last of his 19 international caps against Japan during the summer in what was only his fourth start.

He made his debut against England at Twickenham in 2016 when he came on for Donnacha Ryan who will now be his forwards coach at La Rochelle.

The 28-year old is unlikely to add to his caps after he moves back to France, not least with the conveyor belt coming through at lock in Ireland, and Wilkins said the national coaches were clear on the policy.

“They’ve been clear on overseas players and home players are rewarded more. We can’t affect that. Ultan spent an important part of his life in Ireland and he has family here and in France and whatever happens in the future will be down to the opportunities he makes for himself.”

Meanwhile, Connacht are hoping that top try scorer Mack Hansen will be available for the St Stephen’s Day trip to Ulster, while prop Jordan Duggan and centre Tom Farrell will also be available as they bid to do the double over Dan McFarland’s men this season, having hammered them 36-11 at Aviva Stadium in October.