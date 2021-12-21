Munster v Leinster postponed due to Covid cases

Munster's URC clash with Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's night has been postponed.

Tournament officials said that the game cannot go ahead due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Leinster squad.

It is another blow for Leo Cullen's squad as they deal with an outbreak that forced the cancellation of their Champions Cup clash with Montpellier last weekend.

URC chiefs insist that Leinster's game against Ulster on January 1st is set to go ahead.

A statement from organisers said: "The Round 8 United Rugby Championship fixture between Munster and Leinster has been postponed. The game was due to take place on Sunday, December 26 in Limerick, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Leinster squad have been reported by the province. The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the IRFU and Leinster, who are working with the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled. The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game. At this point there is no impact on Leinster’s R9 fixture with Ulster, scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022."

Leinster officials said the squad will return to training next Tuesday in preparation for their match on New Year's Day.

"It is with regret that Leinster Rugby announces that the United Rugby Championship game against Munster Rugby scheduled for St Stephen’s Day in Thomond Park has been postponed following discussions with Public Health and after consultation with the tournament organisers. Leinster Rugby would like to thank the Board of the United Rugby Championship, the IRFU, Munster Rugby and the HSE for their understanding and cooperation on this matter. Leinster Rugby will resume training next Tuesday, 28 December, at its UCD base and will start preparations for our New Year’s Day game against Ulster Rugby."