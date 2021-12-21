Dillane to leave Connacht after making 'hardest decision'

Ultan Dillane will bring a decade of service in the Connacht colours to an end when he departs the Sportsground and moves abroad next summer.

The Kerryman’s current contract comes to an end with the conclusion of the current season and he has informed the club that he has penned a new deal with an, as yet unnamed, overseas club for the 2022/23 campaign.

However unconfirmed reports emerged this morning that the Tralee man may be set up to link up with Ronan O'Gara and La Rochelle.

Dillane has made 122 appearances for the province and represented Ireland 19 times. His last game for his country was against Japan during the summer but moving abroad will bring the curtain down on any further such honours.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but ultimately I feel that the time has come for me to experience a new challenge in my career,” said the 28-year old.

“I am forever grateful to all the coaches and wider staff at Connacht I’ve worked with these past 10 years. You have all helped make my dream of becoming a professional and international rugby player a reality.

“I’ve also been fortunate to play alongside some incredible players both for Connacht and Ireland, and I have made some friends for life. The Connacht supporters are among the best in the world and I’d like to thank them for all the support they’ve given me too. The West of Ireland will always be a special place to me.

“I will be giving absolutely everything to finish my time in Connacht on a high, and help all of us to go on to have a really successful season. This is a team on the up and I’ll forever be a Connacht Rugby supporter."

Connacht coach Andy Friend said: "Ultan has been a key part of Connacht Rugby right from his initial entry into our Academy almost 10 years ago and will remain a key figure for us until he finishes up at the end of this season.

“This has not been an easy decision for Ultan, however he has been completely open, honest and respectful in how he has engaged with the club on this matter. Whilst it is disappointing for us that Ultan is moving on, we wish him all very best for the future and the next stage of his career. Thankfully, we are very fortunate at Connacht Rugby to have real strength and depth at lock and I look forward to seeing some of our other squad members step up into Ultan’s boots and go on to achieve national honours just like he has."