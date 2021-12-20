English woe goes on but Friend happy Connacht still in bonus territory

European Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers 29 Connacht 23

Andy Friend was relieved that Connacht salvaged a bonus point at the death but felt they had left the chance of a rare win on English soil behind them after failing to deal with a powerful surge from the Leicester pack in the third quarter of an excellent Champions Cup contest at Welford Road.

Jack Carty’s drop goal in the final play means Connacht remain on course for the knockout stages for the first time, with six points in the bag after their win over Stade Francais.

“There is a lot of frustration in the changing room because we all feel like we had opportunities that we didn’t finish off,” said Friend.

“But you have to pay a compliment to Leicester, there is a reason they are 11 from 11 now, they got a great forward pack, they have squad depth and you see the players they are bringing off the bench, internationals, and that makes it tough to play against.

“But we will take the losing bonus point, we will build again with our confidence and our growth and wait for other European games but in the meantime we have got URC to contend with.

“I think coming to Welford Road and picking up a bonus point is something a lot of teams would be happy with. On reflection to get six points from our opening two games is not a bad outcome. It’s not what we wanted, we came here to win, we wanted more, but it sets us up and we are in an okay position.”

Yet Connacht’s poor record in England still goes on. This was their 26th loss in 29 visits in the professional era, the last of their two victories coming 11 years ago.

They failed to build on a good opening half and were blown away when Leicester Tigers made a string of changes in the third quarter.

However, Carty rescued a losing bonus point with the clock in the red when he landed a drop goal in the final move. He scored from in front of the posts after kicking a penalty to the right corner and Connacht did enough to set up the drop goal opportunity for the captain and he made no mistake.

It was no more than Connacht deserved after a battling performance which keeps their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time.

Connacht, with 55% possession, deservedly led 17-12 at the interval, with Carty pouncing before the break when a Leicester move broke in midfield and he sprinted through from beyond halfway to score under the posts.

He had got Connacht off the mark with a penalty after five minutes, before Leicester got in for the opening try when hooker Nic Dolly scored in the left corner after a lineout penalty.

They struck again after 23 minutes with a try from deep with Aussie full-back Bryce Hegarty eventually finishing after the Connacht defence was stretched.

But Connacht didn’t panic and hit four minutes later when Bundee Aki released John Porch through the middle for a converted try and as Tigers pressed before the break, Connacht’s blitz defence was rewarded with a turnover and skipper Carty made it count.

He extended the lead after 48 minutes with his fourth successful kick as they again took the game to Leicester.

That prompted Leicester to change their entire front row, switch Bryce Hegarty from full-back to out-half, with England full-back Freddie Steward to No.15 and it wasn’t long before the switches made an impact.

Dan Cole’s introduction at loosehead led to a yellow card for Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham after a couple of scrum penalties in the visitors’ 22 and from another reset, Leicester got in with Steward scoring and Hegarty adding the conversion.

And they pushed on from there and secured 14 points with the extra man. Another scrum in the red zone provided the platform, with Aki being drafted in to make up the numbers in the set-piece and Leicester went wide with Tongan Hosea Saumaki coming in off his left wing to slice through and score. Hegarty converted to make 26-20.

“The scrum was the key but also to me it could have been a different if we executed some of the opportunities we created,” noted Friend. “Now we didn’t and we have to get better at that. But when you are only eight points up and there are 25 minutes to go at Welford Road the one thing you can’t be giving them is territory, yellow cards because that hurts you and that’s the penalty we paid.”

Leicester extended the lead to nine points nine minutes from time when another scrum penalty saw Hegarty land a penalty from distance to leave Connacht in a battle to chase a losing bonus point.

But Friend’s men and Carty’s boot did enough to salvage that and stay on course for the knockout stages.

“The win was out of our reach when we went to that last lineout but to get the losing bonus point was a compliment to the team and to Jack Carty for having the ability and wherewithal to get the ball over the posts. We will take it, but not what we came here for,” added Friend.

Scorers for Leicester Tigers:

Tries: N Dolly, B Hegarty, F Steward, H Saumaki. Cons: F Burns, Hegarty (2). Pen: Hegarty.

Connacht: Tries: J Porch, J Carty. Cons: Carty (2). Pens: Carty (2). Drop goal: Carty.

LEICESTER TIGERS: B Hegarty; F Steward, M Scott, D Kelly, H Saumaki; F Burns (G Porter 51), B Youngs (J van Poorvliet 65); N Leatigaga (J Whitcombe 50), N Dolly (J Montoya 50), J Heyes (D Cole 50); H Wells, E Snyman (C Green 56); G Martin (O Chessum 59), T Reffell (M van Staden 63), J Wiese.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran (C Fitzgerald 66); J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wootton (D Kilgallen 75); J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 67); M Burke (T Tuimauga 66), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 55), F Bealham (J Aungier 66, Bealham 70-75); U Dillane, N Murray (L Fifita 66); C Prendergast (A Papali’i 66), C Oliver, J Butler (J Aungier 56-66).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).