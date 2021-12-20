Squad rotation is name of the game for van Graan

Johann van Graan has prepared Munster supporters for a holiday season of squad rotation as he continues the difficult task of reintegrating his senior players after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Munster scraped past Castres with a 19-13 win at Thomond Park on Saturday to continue their unbeaten start to the Heineken Champions Cup pool phase and if it was a patchy performance with plenty of mistakes and missed opportunities, it was telling that the head coach had given game time to 12 senior professionals in his matchday 23 for their first appearances since mid-October.

The four-week international window in November was followed by the postponements of United Rugby Championship games in South Africa and the subsequent Covid complications that saw 14 of the tour party test positive in Cape Town and another 34 enter quarantine on their return to Ireland has conspired against Munster.

There remain 16 senior players without a game since October, which will amount to a 10-week lay-off by next Sunday for some such as Mike Haley and Simon Zebo who were namechecked on Saturday night as being among that group desperately needing match minutes.

With Leinster set to visit Limerick next on St Stephen’s night followed by two more URC interprovincial ties at Connacht on New Year’s Day and at home to Ulster on January 8, van Graan has promised further changes before European rugby resumes with the return trip to Castres on Friday, January 14.

The head coach “definitely” agreed with the suggestion put to him post-match at Thomond Park that his players were badly in need of games.

“Let’s just use two guys as an example that didn’t play tonight, Mike Haley and Simon Zebo,” van Graan said. “They haven’t played in a very long time. Their last game was Connacht. If you think back now, that’s the middle of October (16th), and we are heading into Christmas now. Guys need to play.

“The positive is we’ve got such a good squad that we’ve got a brilliant back three. It’s about finding the balance between continuity and giving guys some games.

“Obviously we can only play one game a week so we will definitely rotate the squad over the next three weeks - Leinster, Connacht and Ulster - and hopefully after that we will be back to full strength against Castres in the middle of January.”