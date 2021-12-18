Joe Worsley braces new-look Castres for Thomond Park clash

Castres’ defence coach Joe Worsley knows what to expect from Munster when the two sides meet in the Champions Cup for the 18th time this weekend at Thomond Park, but he reckons an evolving French team are ready to bring something new to the table.

“It’s going to be a different challenge to the match last week against Harlequins,” he said.

“Munster are a very different team to Quins — they’ll test us in different ways. So, while we need to be able to bring the level of play and the ball in play time that we did against Quins, we need to also deal with a team who are very good at the pressure game, squeezing the opposition, and making the most of the opportunities that fall their way. That’s where Munster are fantastic. We’re going to have to rise to that challenge.”

The hosts this weekend have won 11 of the 17 European meetings between the sides, including thumping wins the last two times the sides met at Thomond Park at either end of 2018.

“It’s an amazing place to play rugby. The atmosphere is fantastic,” Worsley said. “The history of the club, especially in Europe, is something that excites any rugby fan.”

However, he believes that Castres, although they haven’t lost any of the dog that over-familiar Munster fans love to hate, are a different side to the one that the hosts last met in a bad-tempered encounter in southwest France four Decembers ago.

Since then, the French side have had a complete change of coaching staff, including two head coaches and a sizeable turnaround in players.

Saturday’s squad is still likely to feature a number of old heads — including pantomime villain scrum-half Rory Kockott and his half-back partner in crime Benjamin Urdapilleta, and outspoken centre Thomas Combezou, who appears to have avoided sanction for his post-match comments about the referee last week — but none of them has been a permanent fixture this season, as Castres build a younger squad. This is no longer a Kockott or bust side. Far from it.

Worsley is one of the new faces working to change the atmosphere at Stade Pierre-Fabre. He came on board on a short-term contract under Mauricio Reggiardo, before signing a longer-term deal under Pierre-Henry Broncan, who joined from Bath.

The new coaching set-up —with former France U20s attack coach David Darricarrerre returning to a side he last coached in 2014/15 — engineered a turnaround in fortunes in the second half of last season.

The club was 13th in the table at Christmas, but only missed out on the play-offs in the closing minutes of a frantic final round of the regular season, when a crucial late penalty for Stade Français at Pau meant Castres’ bonus-point win over Toulon at Pierre-Fabre wasn’t quite good enough.

“We’re trying to expose the team to play... what they see and not be too restrained by pre-planned moves,” Worsley said of the new, rapidly developing philosophy. “If you want to get anywhere in Europe and in the Top 14 you have to be able to attack, you have to be able to score points.

“While we might expose ourselves at times to turnovers and difficult situations that allow the opposition to get in your half or score, in the long run we’re going to be better off if we pursue that path and become a team that’s more rounded and can play well in any situation.”

Last Sunday’s 18-20 loss to Champions Cup opponents and Premiership champions Harlequins was the first at Pierre-Fabre since Broncan took over as head coach, and Worsley said he was happy with the performance if not the result.

“You’ve got to focus on the performance, even if the result doesn’t go your way, and my takeaways were very positive, but I was still disappointed we lost,” he said.

“We missed a couple of opportunities and gave them a couple of easy scores that were very avoidable.

“Some guys stuck up their hands. I’m hoping this week we’ll get more guys sticking up their hands. It will make our selection even more difficult for the league games coming up.”

He doesn’t want Castres to lose its niggly, hard edge, which he sees as a joining line between the French side and Munster.

“The culture at Castres has always been built around hard work and never giving up,” he said. “Munster is a very similar environment in terms of ‘stand up and fight’ — they’re a team that never gives up. There are some similarities between the two teams.”

However, reinvention is the mother of necessity.

“In the Top 14, playing niggly percentage rugby is difficult today if you can’t compete with some of the monster packs you play against, or the squads that the top teams have, the ones with the big budgets. You have to be able to play enough rugby to tire them out. You have to disorganise the game a bit if you want to beat teams who can bring two packs of absolute beasts. While we still have got that niggly, never-give-up attitude and edge, hopefully the team will be able to bring a bit more than that.”