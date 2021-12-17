Timeline of a Munster marvel: How Red Army confounded the odds in Europe once again

Day one — November 20: 29 days since last game Munster depart Ireland for Pretoria with a squad of 33 players for the URC games against the Bulls followed by the Lions in Johannesburg, their first games since the October 23 loss at Ospreys.

Simon Zebo, Gavin Coombes, Jason Jenkins, and Cian Hurley are late additions to the travelling party with Coombes and Zebo having been released from Ireland camp ahead of the final Autumn Nations Series Test against Argentina and Jenkins now fully recovered from the quad muscle injury that has delayed his Munster debut.

Day two — November 21: Ireland complete an Autumn Nations Series sweep of Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina with the seven Munster players given game time across the three Tests: Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, and Peter O’Mahony, plus Dave Kilcoyne given the next week off, as is Springbok Damian de Allende.

Day four — November 23: Munster hold their first media session in Pretoria, with head coach Johann van Graan looking forward to facing his hometown Bulls. Later in the day, the province announces that senior coach Stephen Larkham will leave Munster at the end of the season.

Day six — November 25: Scientists in South Africa publish findings of their discovery of a new Covid-19 variant identified as B.1.1.529, notable for its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, of which Pretoria, Munster’s current base, is a part. The UK government announces it is banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries effective at noon the following day. European Union authorities appear set to follow suit as Craig Casey flies out of Ireland to link up with the squad.

Day seven — November 26: The gravity of the situation becomes evident as URC organisers announce the postponement of Rounds 6 and 7 games scheduled for South Africa. “We are in the process of getting the touring party back to Ireland,” says a Munster Rugby tweet. “The squad returned negative PCR test results in the latest routine testing.” Craig Casey tweets a meme of Grandpa Simpson walking into a restaurant, hanging his hat, walking round in a circle and picking it up again before exiting, neatly summarising his experience of a wasted trip to the other end of the world.

Day eight — November 27: “The work continues on getting the touring party back to Ireland,” comes the latest Munster tweet. “Everyone is in good form as we remain at our hotel,” as plans for a number of Munster’s internationals to join the squad in South Africa are abandoned. Munster depart Pretoria for Cape Town while departure flight plans are finalised.

Day nine — November 28: A flight organised by URC leaves Cape Town with the Scarlets and Zebre Parma squads on board a flight for Dublin, but both the Munster and Cardiff parties are denied departure at the airport gate after fit to fly PCR Tests produces positive cases in both camps. Munster return to their team hotel after a nine-hour wait at the airport and begin self-isolating in their rooms while the confirmed case is taken to a designated quarantine hotel.

Day 10 — November 29: Munster players in Cape Town undergo further PCR testing while the organisation works with health authorities to decide the next course of action. In Limerick, academy manager Ian Costello and his staff oversee training as the internationals return for duty, mixing in with a group of academy players, National Training Squad members and also from the Provincial Training Squad.

“It’s hard to explain how challenging it was logistically but we made a good early decision to go a certain direction last Monday week,” Costello said after the Wasps victory. “We made a decision to use our pathway. We felt that was the best way to prepare and train, where guys could work around their college schedules and we supplemented that with some NTS and some academy players.”

Day 11 — November 30: In Cape Town, Munster’s latest round of PCR testing identifies nine more positive cases, including staff and players, all of whom move to the designated quarantine hotel. All are said to be well with some displaying only minor symptoms. The remaining party of 38 all return negative results and receive clearance to travel from the South African authorities subject to the results of another round of PCR testing, which arrives later in the day. They board an overnight flight to Amsterdam with an onward connection to Dublin.

Day 12 — December 1: Munster, minus their 14 confirmed cases, arrive in Dublin and begin their mandatory self-isolation periods, either at home or in hotels.

Day 13 — December 2: Heineken Champions Cup organisers EPCR announce that player registration for both European competitions will reopen with a December 8 deadline, allowing the URC clubs affected by the South African match postponements and subsequent quarantine issues to boost their playing stocks. Munster post an in-house interview with chief executive Ian Flanagan, who says the province is determined to field a side against Wasps in 10 days.

Day 14 — December 3: The latest squad update from the Munster HPC brings good news that Ireland centre Chris Farrell has returned to training following an abdomen injury. Tighthead prop Roman Salanoa (knee) is close to a return but flanker John Hodnett (ankle) remains unavailable.

Day 17 — December 6: Champions Cup match week gets underway with more good news from Ian Costello’s training group as Salanoa and full-back Jonathan Wren (leg) return to training.

Day 19 — December 8: Munster hold a pre-Wasps media session online with head coach van Graan participating from his quarantine hotel room and revealing more players have tested positive since returning from South Africa while confirming there will be senior debuts at Wasps. Both Costello and captain Peter O’Mahony talk positively about the impressive young players the seniors are mentoring with the skipper saying: “There’s always a belief there,” the captain says. “We’ll have had two good weeks of training but we’ll need a bit of luck and we’ll need a bit of dog in us as well and I’m sure the guys will turn up for that.”. Munster will register an additional 22 players with EPCR, all under the age of 21.

Day 21 — December 10: Friday’s team announcement sees van Graan name a side with five debutants and nine internationals, plus a further seven debutants on the bench.

Day 22— December 11: The matchday squad flies to Birmingham on the eve of the match as van Graan and the majority of the home-based travelling party who made it back to Ireland complete their quarantine but do not travel.

Day 23— December 12: Matchday in Coventry and injury-hit Wasps are hit by a Covid outbreak of their own on the eve of the match, losing five players from their starting line-up following a round of PCR testing and prompting a major reshuffle.

Munster announce the 14 players and staff members had completed the quarantine in Cape Town and had arrived home in Ireland to undergo a further period of mandatory isolation on home soil.

Back at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Munster’s rookies play out of their skins on debut and O’Mahony leads by example with a massive performance alongside his fellow internationals. Keith Earls scores his 60th Munster try to add to Joey Carbery’s early penalties and Wasps captain Brad Shields is sent off in a rollercoaster first half that sees the visitors lead 13-7 at half-time, with the home side’s hooker Dan Frost sin-binned just before the break.

Munster make hay against 13 men, full-back Patrick Campbell, 19, capping his debut with a 42nd-minute try, Andrew Conway scoring Munster’s third five minutes later and academy hooker Scott Buckley capping a man of the match performance with the bonus-point try on 56 minutes. It is 52 days since their last game as a province but Munster have confounded the odds in Europe once again.