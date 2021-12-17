IRFU now set to publish independent reviews into women’s rugby

Irish rugby chiefs have produced a major u-turn this morning with confirmation that the union will now publish two independent reviews currently being undertaken into women’s rugby.

Last month IRFU chief Philip Browne insisted that the reports -and their findings - would not be made public, despite calls to do so: “We don’t make the reports available and we haven’t done that in the past with the men’s game either,” said Browne. “What we will do is make the key findings available. People undertake contributions to reviews like this on the basis of anonymity and we have to respect that. The key issue here is what are the key findings and what are the key recommendations and then it is up to the union to work out how do they actually deliver on that.”