IRFU now set to publish independent reviews into women’s rugby

Irish rugby chiefs have produced a major u-turn this morning with confirmation that the union will now publish two independent reviews currently being undertaken into women’s rugby.
Last month IRFU chief Philip Browne insisted that the reports -and their findings - would not be made public, despite calls to do so: “We don’t make the reports available and we haven’t done that in the past with the men’s game either,” said Browne. “What we will do is make the key findings available. People undertake contributions to reviews like this on the basis of anonymity and we have to respect that. The key issue here is what are the key findings and what are the key recommendations and then it is up to the union to work out how do they actually deliver on that.”
However, Union chiefs, left redfaced by a stinging letter this week by current and former players to government, have this morning announced a change of heart
A statement this morning said: "The IRFU confirms that it intends to fully publish the two independent reviews currently being undertaken into women’s rugby. The review of the Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification campaign and the wider review of the Women in Rugby Action Plan are both being undertaken by Amanda Bennett and her colleagues at FairPlay (Ltd).
"The decision was made at the December meeting of the Union Committee where the IRFU committed to transparency in this review process. The IRFU expects that the initial review, into the RWC’21 qualification campaign, will be completed by Amanda Bennett, and her colleagues, in January, while the wider review is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022 (subject to completion).
"The IRFU wishes to assure all those devoted to rugby, including the players who issued the recent letter to Government Ministers, that the situation that developed, particularly in the last week, is regrettable and we will work tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the Union and our players. We are committed to the development of the women’s game, from grassroots to elite level, to provide the opportunity for girls and women to enjoy lifelong participation in rugby.
"The IRFU will seek to meet a delegation from the women’s group early in the New Year and assures them that their views will be listened to and fed into future planning. The IRFU hope to meet with Minister Chambers next week."