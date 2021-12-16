James Ryan back to captain Leinster side shorn of key players

The province has been beset by Covid and, while Leo Cullen has 16 internationals on duty, he is missing a rake of others for the planned trip to Montpellier
James Ryan at Leinster Rugby Squad Training, Energia Park, Donnybrook, 

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 12:54
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup tie away to Montpellier remains on course, for now, despite recent Covid complications with James Ryan set to make his return as captain and the squad due to fly out to France tomorrow morning.

The province has been beset by the virus since at least late last week and, while Leo Cullen has named 16 internationals across his 23, he is missing a rake of players who would be deemed regulars and who had not previously been listed as injured.

Among the men in that bracket are Michael Ala’alatoa, Harry Byrne, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier.

Johnny Sexton has been injured.

As it is, the Irish side can still look to an experienced half-back pairing in Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park, a top-class front row with Andrew Porter switching over to tighthead, and an impressive second row of Ryan Baird and Ryan, the latter back from concussion.

The back row is also similarly bolstered by the reappearance of Jack Conan after his own forced layoff while Dan Leavy and Max Deegan both have the opportunity to make a mark for themselves with starts which otherwise would not have been forthcoming.

The bench is, understandably, lighter than usual with academy man Cormac Foley the least experienced of all those on duty and Cullen opting for a 6/2 split which may be down to personnel issues or Montpellier’s physical attributes. Or both.

All told, five players are in line to make their competition debuts.

Their French hosts have been struck by their own Covid issues though not, it seems, to the same extent. Kick-off on Friday night at the GGL Stadium is down for 8pm Irish time. Fingers crossed the time between now and then goes smoothly for both sides.

Montpellier: T Darmon; J Vici, Y Reilhac, P Lucas, G N’gandebe; L Foursans, G Aprasidze; E Forletta, J Marouard, M Haouas; M Capelli, P Willemse; N van Rensburg, K Galletier, M Tauleigne.

Replacements: B Paenga-Amosa, R Rodgers, M Hamadache, Z Mercer, A Eymeri. A Bevia, K Martin, T Duguid.

Leinster: J O’Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; J Ryan, R Baird; M Deegan, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, E Byrne, V Abdaladze, D Toner, J Dunne, C Foley, T O’Brien, S Penny.

