Iain Henderson returns for Ulster against Northampton

Ireland lock Iain Henderson will return from injury to lead Ulster in Friday night’s Champions Cup game at home against Northampton Saints.
The 29-year-old has only played 55 minutes for Ulster this season, in the 36-11 defeat by Connacht at the Aviva Stadium in October.
He suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up before Ireland’s autumn series international against Argentina but head coach Dan McFarland last weekend described his captain’s healing powers of recovery as “ridiculous” hinting he may return for the visit of Northampton.
Henderon’s recall is one of three changes to the team that produced a first away win over Clermont at the Stade Marcel-Michelin last Saturday with a brilliant 29-23 result.
Rob Baloucoune suffered a shoulder injury during the first half and is replaced on the right wing by Craig Gilroy in the only change to the backline.
In the front row, Marty Moore replaces Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop with Ulster again opting for a 6-2 split on the bench against a Saints’ side which will be keen to bounce back from an opening round loss to Racing 92.
M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, S Carter, G Jones, N Doak, S Moore