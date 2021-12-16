Connacht aim to end dreadful English run

There are not many glass ceilings that Connacht haven’t smashed through in recent years but their dreadful record in England is one that remains as they prepare to head to Welford Road on Sunday and take on a Leicester Tigers who have won all ten games this season.

This will be Connacht’s 29th trip to England in the professional era, they have won just twice, drawn once, and came home defeated on 25 occasions.

Many new milestones have been set during Andy Friend’s three and a half years in charge at the Sportsground and while he’s aware of their poor record in England, it’s not something he’s dwelling on this week as they bid to build on their impressive 36-9 win over Stade Francais in the Champions Cup.

“I think the important thing is that we don’t live life in the rear-view mirror, we look ahead,” said Friend. “What’s happened is history and we can learn from that, but it’s what’s going to happen, or what sits in front of us that we focus on.

“I say that respectfully. We haven’t had success, but we won’t be talking about that to the players. We certainly don’t even focus on it, because what’s gone before us we can’t change, all we can change is what’s coming up.

“Our whole focus is how we’re going, what we need to do, what are the threats they pose, how do we resist those, how do we impose our game style or our identity on Leicester at one o’clock on Sunday.

“We won’t be talking about what’s happened previously,” he added.

Connacht’s record in England is at odds with other away results in Europe. They have, remarkably, won at 13 different clubs in France and recorded wins in the professional era in Scotland, Wales, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Russia.

But England has been a disaster zone.

They won under Warren Gatland against a star-studded Northampton Saints side in 1997.

Their last win was against Worcester Warriors in the 2009-10 season, while they also drew there 24-24 at Sixways four seasons ago.

Connacht’s match against Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears was cancelled last season but they have lost away to the other 12 teams in the Premiership, and some of them have been huge defeats in the Challenge Cup. They have lost away to London Irish hammered them 75-5 in 2008-9, a year later Connacht lost 39-0 in Newcastle, while Sale Sharks won a quarter-final in 2005 by 59-9.

Connacht’s Champions Cup campaigns also saw a few harrowing results, going down 64-6 to Saracens and 47-8 to Harlequins.

Sunday presents an opportunity to end that sequence against the Premiership leaders and give them a huge chance of making the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time.

Connacht’s record in England

P28 W 2 D1 L 25 (All Challenge Cup unless stated)

1997-98 Beat Northampton Saints 20-15

2001-02 Lost Sale Sharks 44-6

2003-04 Lost Harlequins 31-22

2004-05 Lost Sale Sharks 59-9

2005-06 Lost Worcester Warriors 30-20 Lost Newcastle Falcons 23-3

2006-07 Lost Harlequins 26-10 Lost Bath 21-19

2007-08 Lost Newcastle Falcons 39-0

2008-09 Lost London Irish 75-5 Lost Northampton Saints 42-13

2009-10 Beat Worcester Warriors 26-21

2010-11 Lost Harlequins 20-9

2011-12 Lost Harlequins 25-17 (Heineken Cup) Lost Gloucester 23-19 (Heineken Cup)

2012-13 Lost Harlequins 47-8 (Heineken Cup)

2013-14 Lost Saracens 64-6 (Heineken Cup)

2014-15 Lost Exeter 33-24 Lost Gloucester 40-32 (Champions Cup qualifier)

2015-16 Lost Newcastle Falcons 29-5 2016-17 Lost Wasps 32-14 (Champions Cup) Lost Northampton Saints 21-15 (Champions Cup qualifier)

2017-18 Drew Worcester Warriors 24-24 Lost Gloucester 33-28

2018-19 Lost Sale Sharks 34-13 Lost Sale Sharks 20-10

2019-20 Lost Gloucester 26-17 (Champions Cup) 2020-21 Lost Leicester 48-32