Dave Kilcoyne admits Munster players deflated by emotional Van Graan departure news

Dave Kilcoyne admitted Munster’s players were deflated and a bit down when Johann van Graan made his emotional announcement that he would be leaving the province at the end of the season but the Bath-bound head coach would depart with their respect.

The players had been called by the South African to a meeting on Tuesday at the High Performance Centre in Limerick at which he told them of his decision to exit after five seasons at the helm having succeeded Rassie Erasmus in November 2017.

Yet speaking of the emotion displayed at the meeting, Kilcoyne said the page had been quickly turned after the announcement and the focus had immediately switched to the task of playing French side Castres at Thomond Park this Saturday.

Van Graan was on Wednesday confirmed as the next head coach at Bath Rugby for 2022-23 and Kilcoyne said: “Obviously very disappointed, he's a great guy, a great person, he's done a lot for Munster rugby.

“I wish him the very best in whatever he does, but we've a massive task on our hands on Saturday with Castres. It's professional rugby, people have to make decisions, business decisions for what's best for them and their family. For us, it's just a six-day turnaround for Castres, we've to be fully focused on that, which we are.”

Asked if he understood van Graan’s reasons for leaving next summer, the Ireland loosehead prop said: “One hundred per cent. Everyone has to do what's best for them in life.

“Business-wise, family-wise Johann has made this decision and feels it's best for him and you back him on that. He was very honest and forthcoming with the players here in the HPC. We were obviously deflated and a bit down, it's an emotional time for anyone to announce news like that, whether it's a player or coach. I've seen it over the years, lads have to give those speeches and they're the hardest speeches to give. Again you have to do what's best for yourself and we respect that. He was very honest.”

The head coach himself was keen to focus on the seven months that remain on his IRFU contract rather than discuss his reasons for leaving having reportedly already agreed a two-year extension with Munster, other than to say: "I took my time, spoke to all the relevant people, took a step back, looked at my own personal position, looked at what's best for my family and what's the best for Munster rugby, and I made a decision that I'm moving on at the end of the season."

“This is a club that I've loved, I've enjoyed every single moment here and had a great time at Munster Rugby. Fortunately, this is not the end, there's still seven months until June and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

Asked specifically what had been the main driver behind his decision having apparently previously decided to stay, van Graan said: "Look, I've never done and I'm not going to start discussing any of my contract details in the public. I've spoken to all the relevant people at Munster Rugby and the IRFU about the process that was followed and I've got seven months left here, so really looking forward to the journey ahead."

Of breaking the news to his players, the former Springbok assistant coach added: "I told the team yesterday. The very first day I walked in here I said I had one golden rule and that's 'treat others who you want to be treated.' We have always been honest both ways so I told the group yesterday.

"It was emotional for me, it was emotional for them. But we've got seven months left and if I step away from it, that's also professional sport. Coaches come and coaches go. Players come and players go.

"But we're a tight-knit group and we've got big aims for this season but I don't want to get ahead of myself and we've got a big game coming up this weekend."

Van Graan, who missed last Sunday’s unlikely Heineken Champions Cup bonus-point victory at Wasps having spent the previous 10 days self-isolating, insisted that delivering a first trophy to the province since 2011 remained his motivation "That's been the same from the first day that I joined and that's one of our big dreams as a group, so nothing has changed in that regard.

"To get the opportunity to win a trophy, you need to get yourself into knock-out games and obviously in Europe there are only four games. We've got five points away from home.

“Covid is going to make it tricky, there are a lot of teams under pressure so we need to make sure we do the best we can to field a team each week and perform as best we can. Hopefully that will put us in a good position later this season."