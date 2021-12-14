Leinster resume training but 'additional number of senior players' have Covid-19

Those Leinster players who are not self-isolating will continue to train and take daily tests ahead of the trip to France
A general view of the scoreboard for Leinster v Bath at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 14:48
Stephen Barry

Leinster have resumed training for Friday’s Champions Cup meeting with Montpellier amid an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The province confirmed “an additional number of senior players” have tested positive for Covid-19, on top of the three players and staff member who tested positive last week. 

They did not specify the number of new cases or if any players had been deemed close contacts.

Leinster had postponed training until Tuesday to allow for a full round of antigen and PCR tests to take place at their UCD training base on Monday.

Those players who are not self-isolating will continue to train and take daily tests ahead of the trip to France.

Leo Cullen is due to speak to the media later on Tuesday afternoon.

“Leinster Rugby returned to training today at UCD following yesterday’s postponement and a full round of antigen and PCR tests which were carried out on site,” read a statement.

“Leinster Rugby can confirm that the club is assisting an additional number of senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating.

“The latest cases follow the antigen and PCR testing which were carried out at Leinster Rugby on all players, coaches and staff.

“The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines, as has EPCR.

“The remaining members of the Leinster Rugby squad will train today in UCD and will continue to test daily and take all necessary precautions ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Montpellier in France.”

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

