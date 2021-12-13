Ulster skipper Iain Henderson could return to face Northampton in Champions Cup

Iain Henderson: Recovering from a hamstring injury and could feature for Ulster in Champions Cup game against Northampton. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 18:44
Orla Bannon

Ulster have hinted skipper Iain Henderson may recover from injury in time for Friday’s second Champions Cup game at home against Northampton Saints.

Henderson suffered a hamstring injury just before Ireland’s international against Argentina last month but is known as a quick healer and head coach Dan McFarland hinted he could make a timely return this weekend.

“We will have to see,” he said, “his rehab is coming along well, and we know what he is like as a healer. He is ridiculous. 

 “In coming back from injuries and hamstring injuries there are a series of physical check offs that you have to go through and if you don’t tick those off, you are not fit to play and if you do, you are.

“We won’t know that —  well you won’t know that — until later in the week. I might know a bit earlier.” 

 Wing Robert Baloucoune has had a scan on the shoulder injury he sustained in the first half of Ulster’s brilliant opening 29-23 Champions Cup win away to Clermont on Saturday. He is extremely unlikely to be available.

Ulster failed to back up their United Rugby Championship away win against Leinster over two weeks ago when they went to the Ospreys and lost.

Having now started their European adventure with an away win in France, McFarland said they will be 100% focused on trying to back it up with a home win, as they return to Kingspan Stadium for the first time in two months.



