Ian Costello on Munster debutants: 'Their stock has risen. They have put themselves into conversations'

There were times during this spellbinding rollercoaster ride of a game that onlookers must have wondered what preposterous twist could possibly happen next.

That it was a contest that even got to its appointed kick-off time was a minor miracle in itself given the Covid-19 positives experienced in both camps. Yet whereas Wasps had a strong squad of Premiership-proven talent to call on, albeit at a very late hour, for this Heineken Champions Cup opener on home turf, Munster’s decision a fortnight ago not to pursue loan signings and instead delve deep into its academy and beyond to augment the nine internationals available to them was taking their organisation into the dark unknown.

It provided some scary moments for a team fielding five debutants in its starting XV as Wasps’ Thomas Young tore through Munster’s defensive line just two minutes in and was prevented from scoring in the corner by a desperate lunge from the brilliantly effective captain Peter O’Mahony.

Had that try been scored for the home side supporters may have feared for the worst but instead it served as an early indication that Munster had a fighting chance and that if it was an afternoon in the English West Midlands that was to end in defeat, it would mean Wasps would have to draw every last ounce of energy within themselves in order to achieve it.

It certainly set the tone for an opening quarter that saw Munster defend for their lives and eke out an early 6-0 lead through Joey Carbery’s boot.

Ian Costello, in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Johann van Graan, turned out to be the ideal man to watch over his academy young guns and their integration with the natural leaders of the group. He also saw the value of O’Mahony’s second-minute intervention and the calmness he brought to the rookies alongside him.

“Peter O’Mahony’s tackle in the corner, like rugby’s such a game of momentum and sometimes you don’t realise how big a moment that could be,” Costello said.

“That’s Peter’s class, Thomas Young who made that break is ridiculously quick and Peter’s attitude to get him into touch at the end, we were 3-0 up for a long time and under the pump — maybe it was that (opening) 20 minutes that laid a foundation.

“That’s where the senior players, that sense of calm and composure, some of our exits were really good under pressure and that’s why they’re world class. That’s why Peter and Tadhg (Beirne) are Lions.

“Special mention for (openside flanker) John Hodnett, he’s coming back from injury but he wasn’t missing this. Chris Farrell, Roman Salanoa the same — nobody wanted to miss this.

“For (Hodnett) to get some vital poaches early in the game, to get to 65 or so minutes showed how much people wanted to fight today.”

By the time the seven newcomers were introduced to proceedings in the later stages of the second half for their senior debuts, the concern about Munster’s ability to survive had been removed by the sending of Wasps skipper Brad Shields and the four subsequent tries, one apiece from academy players Patrick Campbell and Scott Buckley which alternated with those from Ireland wings Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

There was an invaluable impact from another academy debutant, lock Eoin O’Connor, whose charge down of Sam Wolstenholme’s box kick on the stroke of half-time send Wasps scrambling on their own tryline and resulted in a desperate and cynical involvement from hooker Dan Frost that saw him yellow-carded and the home side reduced to 13 men for the first 10 minutes after the interval.

It all conspired to work in Munster’s favour and by the time Frost returned, the visitors had extended their half-time lead from 13-7 to 25-7.

Still Wasps struggled and Munster only got better, Buckley scoring after running a great line off his own five-metre lineout throw to take a perfectly-timed reverse pass from the superb Beirne.

It was the bonus-point try, the final nail in Wasps coffin, and the icing on the cake.

For Rochestown’s former Nemo Rangers and Cork Minor footballer Campbell, and Kinsale’s Buckley, it was the stuff of rugby dreams, so too the barnstorming No. 8 Daniel Okeke, not long out of Ardscoil Ris, and the marauding lock from Waterford’s Waterpark RFC O’Connor.

Their performances and many more from the previously untested debutants all raise interesting questions for this week’s selection meeting ahead of the visit of Castres to Thomond Park on Saturday.

There will inevitably be a number of seniors back in the mix having emerged from self-isolation periods on their return from South Africa and while 14 players and staff have finally returned from quarantine in Cape Town, they must now wait out another period of quarantine, with the possibility that those players who stood up and were counted in Munster’s hour of need may get another shot against the Frenchmen on home soil thanks to their unexpected but successful fast-tracking.

“Look, I think everything is in context,” Costello said of that prospect. “We made a decision two weeks ago to go with this group and they have done really, really well.

“At this level, it has got to be about doing it over a sustained period of time. So we have to manage expectations as well and keep creating opportunity at the right time.

“Today all bets were off, most of these players you would not expect to be playing Champions Cup for a few years yet, that is fair to say. But yes they stepped up to the mark, their stock has risen.

“But there is a pecking order, there is a hierarchy. What they have done now is they have acquitted themselves really well. They have put themselves into conversations. I think there is a whole different conversation next week in a six-day turnaround, who have we got back, what positions have we got available and we will reassess.

“All we can say is that we are so proud of how those guys performed on the back of two really good weeks.”

Amen to that. The future remains uncertain but their places in Munster rugby folklore are already secure.

WASPS: M Watson (C Anderson, 70); Z Kibirige; J Bassett (T Mathews, 72), M Le Bourgeois, L Mehson; J Gopperth, S Wolstenholme; T West (J Toomaga-Allen, 40), D Frost, B Alo (R Hislop, 51); B Shields- captain, T Cardall; N Carr (K Curran, 57), T Young, A Barbeary (G Oghre, 40, (M van Vuuren, 66).

Red card: Shields 25

Yellow: Frost 40-50

Replacement not used: W Porter

MUNSTER: P Campbell (J Wren, 72); A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; J Carbery (T Butler, 73), C Murray (E Coughlan, 76); D Kilcoyne (M Donnelly, 64), S Buckley (D Moore, 70), J French (R Salanoa, 55); E O’Connor (J Forde, 70), T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, J Hodnett (C Moloney, 70), D Okeke.

Referee: Romain Poite (France).