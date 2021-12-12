A fan’s view: Munster win was built on traditions our province holds dear

- Seven weeks since Munster last played a game;
- Munster were missing 34 players;
- 12 players made their European debuts;
- Munster scored four tries;
- Munster left Coventry with five match points, which sets them on course for knockout rugby in the new year.
Covid has produced some unique challenges for teams but none of the Irish provinces have faced anything of this magnitude before. Players stuck on another continent, players isolating and unable to travel, coaches and backroom teams having to try to assist with the training remotely meant there was no blueprint for Ian Costello and the academy team to follow. Munster could have forfeited the game as the Scarlets have done, for safety reasons.
They could have looked to bring in experienced players on loan, but instead they looked at the forgotten pathway of the AIL and put their trust in youth.
Like the best Munster teams of the past, the experienced leaders stood up to be counted and new stars were born. Players who could never have dreamed of playing European rugby this season now have caps, tries, and a bonus point away win to their name. Scott Buckley’s lineout accuracy and try saw him win the player of the match award; Eoin O’Connor’s work-rate and block-down showed that there’s more to come from him; John Hodnett demonstrated Tadhg Beirne levels of jackelling skills at the breakdown; Daniel Okeke revealed what a tremendous athlete he is; and Patrick Campbell announced himself on the European stage with a bang.
Away wins in Europe are to be treasured; bonus-point away wins are even rarer; but that result against Wasps is the sort of win that can drive a squad on to greater things. Bring on Castres!