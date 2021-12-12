Connacht prepare for Welford Road on a high after best possible Champions Cup start

Connacht coach Andy Friend says they will head to Welford Road next weekend with confidence after getting their Heineken Champions Cup campaign off to the best possible start in a six tries to nil win at the Sportsground.

It’s their biggest ever win in the competition other than a couple of facile victories over Zebre and was achieved with plenty of room for improvement. Friend knows they will need that if they are to end Leicester Tigers’ 10-match winning start to the season next Sunday.

“We were over at Welford Road last year. That scoreline blew out the tail end but with 15 minutes to go there was two points in it. We’re a better side this year, as are they, but if we play our style of rugby they’ll have to work hard to contain it. If they play their style, we’ll have to work hard, it should be a good contest.

“We are under no illusions about what lies ahead, at same time we get a lot of confidence out of that, and Leicester are just another footie team. We know what is coming from them and they have a fair idea about what is coming from us but it should be a good contest.

“I thought our lineout was outstanding. We struggled at times to contain their maul which we knew we would, and they are things we’ll have to learn to adapt to next week, because Leicester Tigers will throw more of that at us. Dewald (Senekal, forwards coach) is doing a great job with that forward pack, and we have some tremendous young forwards coming through.”

Connacht, having had to make alterations after the team announcement on Friday, were forced into further changes before kick-off with Finlay Bealham crying off through illness to be replaced by Dominic Robertson-McCoy with Jack Aungier coming onto the bench.

Stade Francais, having made 11 changes to the side which beat La Rochelle last week, lost All Black Ngani Laumape, while head coach Gonzalo Quesada was unable to travel due to a Covid issue.

Connacht knew the value of getting on top early on, with Stade Francais opting to play with the wind, and they struck after ten minutes when scrum-half Caolin Blade got over from close range after Shayne Bolton had been stopped just short after being neatly put through by his centre partner Sammy Arnold after they built the phases following a lineout take by the impressive Cian Prendergast.

Carty added the extras but Stade Francais, back in the Champions Cup for the first time in six years, hit back with Argentine out-half Nicholas Sanchez landing two penalties, both of which were won in the scrum to leave it 7-6 at the end of the opening quarter.

Connacht failed to make use of a few good attacking opportunities, opting for a tapped penalty in front of the posts which loosehead Matthew Burke spilled in a collision which saw him go off for a HIA.

But they finished the half strongly and went in leading 19-6. A poor clearance from Stade scrum-half James Hall was punished with Blade dashing off the lineout and then switching at the next breakthrough for his out-half Carty to loop a pass wide for John Porch to score in the left.

Connacht’s third try came from them winning a penalty in the scrum, which again went to the left corner and after a couple of drives after Oisin Dowling’s take, Carty again swung a fine pass, this time to the right, and Alex Wootton had all the time in the world to collect and touch down. Carty added the conversion from the right to lead by 13 points at the interval.

Sanchez cut the gap to 10 eight minutes after the restarts after good pressure from the Parisians, but they were unable to break down a superb defence.

Sanchez didn’t help their cause by failing to find touch with a couple of penalties, with Porch countering from one of them for a 50:22 after 52 minutes which was a real momentum switch in the game.

Connacht didn’t make the game safe until ten minutes from time when Stade full-back Telusa Veainu fumbled and made a mess of a grubber from Kieran Marmion. Jarrad Butler pounced and once again it was Carty who supplied the key pass wide for replacement Eoghan Masterson to score in the right corner.

Carty landed the touchline conversion in his final act as both sides emptied their benches, but Connacht were far from finished and, in a salvo that could yet be crucial, added two more tries in the closing stages. First, replacement winger Diarmuid Kilgallen scored in the left corner and the impressive flanker Cian Prendergast crowned another fine display when he scored in the same spot at the death.