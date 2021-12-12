Connacht's hopes of knockout place boosted with thumping win over Stade Francais

Connacht 36 Stade Francais 9

Connacht’s hopes of making the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time got off to the perfect start in front of 5,277 at the Sportsground as they secured a bonus point win over Stade Francais.

Andy Friend’s men laid the foundation for a deserved win in the opening half against the wind when tries from Caolin Blade, John Porch and Alex Wootton saw them build up a 19-6 lead.

Stade responded after the restart but all they could manage was a third penalty from Puma out-half Nicholas Sanchez before Connacht got back on top and secured the bonus point when out-half Jack Carty supplied the final for the third time as Eoghan Masterson got over in the right corner.

Connacht's Eoghan Masterson scores a try. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Carty, in another man of the match display, landed the conversion from the touchline before departing.

And they finished in style with Diarmuid Kilgallen scoring in the left corner and impressive flanker Cian Prendergast crowned a superb display when he got their sixth try at the death on a glorious day for Connacht.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: C Blade, J Porch, A Wootton, E Masterson, D Kilgallen, C Prendergast. Cons: J Carty (3).

Scorers for Stade Francais: Pens: N Sanchez (3).

CONNACHT: O McNulty; A Wootton, S Bolton (D Kilgallen 61), S Arnold, J Porch; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 71), C Blade (K Marmion 66); M Burke (J Duggan HIA 26), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 45), D Robertson-McCoy (J Aungier 45); O Dowling (E Masterson 56), N Murray (S Masterson 71); C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

STADE FRANCAIS: T Veainu; P Champ, A Arrate, L Barre, L Etien (A Lapegue 71); N Sanchez, J Hall (W Percillier 66); Q Bethune (M Alo-Emile 58), T Latu (L de Silva 59), N Roelofse (P Alo-Emile 61); M de Giovanni, JJ van der Mescht (P Gabrillagues 47-56)) ; M Kremer (Gabrillagues 63), C Francoz, T Gray (L Godener 59).

Ref: L Pearce (England).