Wasps coach after eight positive tests: 'I couldn't see this game going ahead'

Wasps had eight positive Covid tests between their squad and backroom team on the eve of the Champions Cup clash
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 20:40
Joel Slattery

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett admitted he didn't think the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Munster would go ahead with confirmation of the game only coming on Saturday.

While the build-up to the game was dominated with the Covid chaos in the Munster camp, the Premiership team were without 18 players due to injury. Then as game day approached, there had eight positive tests between their squad and backroom team.

"I found out late [Saturday] night," said Blackett of when he found out the game was definitely going ahead. "When you start getting everyone through as negative it was positive news. Late last night you'd imagine boys going through the afternoon probably don't think the game is on either.

"It's been a difficult 48 hours," he added. "I must admit this time yesterday, I couldn't see this game going ahead. If you find yourself with eight positives [Covid tests], what I find is eight goes to four, goes to two, and that's how you finally read it out.

"So to come back with guys that are positive and they actually get negative tests coming back, it's one of them. So obviously pleased that it doesn't look as serious within the squad but it was definitely quite challenging.

"If you look at the spine of your team you've only got a couple more positions to add and that's your spine. The positive I'd say is the character of the team I thought there was plenty of character still out there, we've just got to improve what we're doing."

