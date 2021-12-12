Rob Baloucoune injury a cloud over otherwise great Champions Cup opener for Ulster

Dan McFarland claims Ulster’s statement win in France is “a big flag” which should make his players believe what they are capable of from now on.

Nick Timoney’s try after 69 minutes was the crucial score as Ulster won for the first time at Clermont, inflicting just a sixth home European defeat on the Top14 side in 46 games.

One of the most pleasing stories of the game for Ulster is that having led 19-7, they survived a strong third-quarter from Clermont and fell behind for the first time at 20-19, yet mounted a brilliant response to begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign in the best way possible.

“Winning or losing is an experience in itself, but the bonus of winning is you can stack confidence on top of the learning,” said head coach McFarland.

“It’s just a big flag to say ‘I can do this’, they put it in their back pocket.

“The key thing now is to go back and understand how they’ve done it and what it is that it took to do it, the work that they put in as individuals and as a team and the mindset of wanting to perform at the highest level.

“We didn’t play our best rugby today, we left a few tries behind us in the first 20 minutes and our kicking was not as accurate in the third quarter, but every inch mattered and we came away with a win.”

Ulster have now beaten Leinster and Clermont away in their last three games – albeit with a poor loss at the Ospreys in between highlighting some inconsistency still – and those wins have come without big names like Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale, Jordi Murphy and Will Addison.

Captain Henderson could return from a hamstring injury sustained on international duty last month for Friday’s home game against Northampton Saints.

They also lost Rob Baloucoune late in the first half on Saturday night — he left Stade Marcel-Michelin with his left arm in a sling — and Mike Lowry yet still found a way to win.

McFarland said; “look, obviously it is a terrific achievement to come and win in Clermont at any stage for any team.

“They’re a great team, they’re probably not playing their best rugby at the moment but they still have the same players who are able to do amazing stuff, and they demonstrated that during the game.

“But I thought we played really well in the way we controlled the game.

“The bottom line is we have got a lot of lads out there who have been banging on the door of the starting team, not what you’d consider to be our starters, but who have been performing really well and they were magnificent.

“A lot of things were difficult to deal with, like Lowry and Rob going off, so I am so proud of the lads of what they have done. This is a victory they should be proud of.”

Ex-Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan and star wing Damian Penaud were excellent for Clermont and took the fight to Ulster. Penaud with two superbly-taken tries and Hanrahan’s broken-play running and accuracy with the boot meaning Ulster had to fight and scrap all the way to the 80th minute.

Ulster led 19-7 at half-time after four Cooney penalties and a try from Stuart McCloskey.

Clermont hit back with tries either side of half-time from Penaud and Hanrahan’s penalty put the French side in front for the first time with 15 minutes to go.

Timoney then took an offload from Lowry and dotted down. Clermont had fullback Cheikh Tiberghien sin-binned in the same play, and a monster penalty from John Cooney from inside his own half stretched Ulster clear.

A stoppage-time penalty from Hanrahan earned Clermont a losing bonus point, but Ulster will now host Northampton Saints, who lost to Racing 92, on Friday night oozing confidence, but not complacency, according to their head coach.

“We have four games to try and lodge a place in the last 16.

“Northampton under-performed on Friday night so for them it’s desperation stakes next week. We all know what that’s like.

“So for us it’s very much one focus, we will enjoy our win here, we will do our recovery and then be one hundred per cent focused on what we have to do at our home stadium.”

On Baloucoune’s injury, McFarland admitted: “Well he’s not going to be playing next week, let’s put it like that, but I don’t know how serious it is”.