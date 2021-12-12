Donncha O'Callaghan: 'This is up there with one of the greatest Munster days'

Former Ireland international Donncha O’Callaghan hailed Munster’s 35-14 bonus-point victory away to Wasps on Sunday in the Heineken Champions Cup as one of the very best in the province's history.

Their preparations for the game had been severely affected as a result of their recent trip to South Africa for a brace of United Rugby Championship encounters that ultimately didn’t take place.

In addition to the vast majority of their senior squad being ruled out of action, Academy manager Ian Costello was taking charge of the side in the absence of head coach Johann van Graan and his own backroom staff.

However, coming up against a Wasps outfit that were themselves beset by injury and Covid issues, a Munster team consisting of frontline internationals and Academy hopefuls produced the goods to get their European campaign up and running in fine style.

Supplementing tries from the experienced duo of Keith Earls and Andrew Conway - as well as 15 points from the boot of fly-half Joey Carbery - professional novices Patrick Campbell and Scott Buckley crossed the whitewash to ensure the English Premiership men were put to the sword.

A Munster debutant at 19 in September 1998, O’Callaghan was on commentary duty for BT Sport in Coventry. Although he acknowledges the sending off of Wasps captain Brad Shields in the 26th-minute dramatically altered the course of the game, he believes the province’s young guns came of age under enormously difficult circumstances.

“Looking at the supporters here, the emotional attachment with this team is incredible. They’re never found wanting. I think they saw something special within this new breed of young fellas and the lovely mix of the internationals looking after them,” O’Callaghan remarked in the direct aftermath of the game.

“Guys like Peter O’Mahony have been immense, but it’s the younger players coming through that people are excited about. Of course, this game will be remembered for the red card and I do think that really did affect it, but Munster should be so proud of their performance. This is up there with one of the greatest Munster days. It really is.”