Munster player ratings: Captain fantastic Peter O'Mahony set the tone for famous win

Dave Kilcoyne: Hard carrying, big shots in defence and decent scrummaging in the context of the game. 7/10.

Scott Buckley: A revelation of a performance from the young Kinsale man. His lineout throwing was outstanding, and he backed that up with incredibly physical ball carrying and defence. Outstanding. 8/10.

James French: A tough day in the scrum for the young man but he fronted up massively for his time on the field. 6/10.

Eoin O'Connor: Another absolutely outstanding performance for a young man on his debut. Power, endeavor and dog by the boatload. An encouraging performance from a young man with a huge future. 8/10.

Tadgh Beirne: A world class performance from a world class player. Turnovers, offloads, ball carries, lineout work. Genuinely outstanding. 9/10.

Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony, left, of Munster. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Peter O'Mahony: You want your captain to show up and set an example on a day like this and Peter O'Mahony did just that. He set the tone early with a try saving tackle he had no right to make. He continued in that vein for the full 80 minutes in a game for the ages. 10/10.

John Hodnett: Hodnett was on the rehab list on Monday with an ankle injury but spent Sunday impacting this game all over the field in all facets of the game. A serious player showing up when he was needed most. 8/10.

Daniel Okeke: This was a star making performance for young Daniel Okeke. He started slow enough but grew into game with some outstanding ball carrying. By the end, you'd never have thought that this was the highest level game of rugby he'd ever played. 8/10.

Conor Murray: Cool, calm and collected. Conor Murray was exactly what he needed to be on a chaotic evening, even if I felt his kicking was well below his usual standard. 7/10.

Joey Carbery: This was like the Carbery of 2019 for large stretches. Elusive, ambitious and generally lethal off the tee. What appeared to be a shoulder injury ended his evening earlier than planned and it'll be a concern going into next week. 8/10.

Keith Earls: This is a man so in control of his craft that he rarely has to exert himself too hard because he's always where he expects to be. This game was a masterclass in backfield management. 8/10.

Munster's Keith Earls (left) scores their side's first try. Picture: Tim Goode

Damian de Allende: Another slow start but grew into it. He never seems to be tackled, even when he takes shots that would put down other players. 7/10.

Chris Farrell: Superb. The standout centre on the field, for me, with outstanding ball carrying and defensive workrate. 8/10.

Andrew Conway: On his day, there are few wingers as complete as Andrew Conway. On this evidence, this was Conway's day and then some. Aggressive chasing, superb defensive tracking and an all round playmaking game that really stood out. 9/10.

Patrick Campbell: He had a rough enough start to the game but you could see him growing into the contest as time ticked on. By the start of the second half, he was taking Wasps on and backing his pace, power and agility to send him through gaps. His try was so well deserved and executed that it belied the fact that this guy hasn't even played for the Irish U20s yet. 8/10.

Replacements: The bench did what they needed to see out the win. Roman Salanoa stabilised the scrum, which was a massive part of Munster preventing a Wasps comeback. I was particularly impressed with the power and aggression of Conor Moloney, in particular, but this was a proud day for every single one of the young players who made their debut off the bench.