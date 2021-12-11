Ulster off to perfect European start with stunning win in France

Nick Timoney’s 69th-minute try was the crucial score
Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 19:50
Orla Bannon

Champions Cup: Clermont 23 Ulster 29 

Ulster pulled off a stunning away win in France to kick off their Heineken Champions Cup campaign in impressive style.

Nick Timoney’s 69th-minute try was the crucial score as Clermont had just taken the lead for the first time a few minutes earlier, at 20-19, through ex-Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan’s penalty.

Clermont had full-back Cheikh Tiberghien sin-binned in the same play, and a monster penalty from John Cooney from inside his own half looked to have stretched Ulster clear.

However a stoppage-time penalty from Hanrahan earned Clermont a losing bonus point, but Ulster will be delighted to have won at the Stade Marcel Michelin for the first time.

Ulster led 19-7 at half time after four Cooney penalties and a try from Stuart McCloskey.

Clermont hit back with tries either side of half time from brilliant wing Damian Penaud but it wasn’t enough to deprive Ulster of a precious away win to give their European campaign serious momentum ahead of a home clash against Northampton Saints next Friday night.

Scorers – Clermont: Tries: Penaud 2, Cons: Hanrahan 2, Pen: Hanrahan 3; 

Ulster: Tries: McCloskey, Timoney, Cons: Cooney 2, Pen: Cooney 5 

CLERMONT: C Tiberghien; D Penaud, JP Barraque, T Vili, A Raka; JJ Hanrahan, K Vilard; P Ravi, Y Behergary, R Slimani; J van Tonder, S Vahaamhina; A Iturria, Yato, F Lee 

Replacements: B Boudou, E Falgoux, C Ojovan, C Lanen, L Dessaigne, S Bezy, G Michet, M O’Connor 

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen 

 Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, R Kane, S Carter, G Jones, S Reidy, N Doak, S Moore

