Champions Cup preview: A fighting chance but this would be one of Munster's finest hours

The stage is set for one of those magical Munster European away days and an improbable victory against the odds. But thoughts of winning the Heineken Champions Cup will have been for others to dream of last night.

For Munster, after their tumultuous build-up to tomorrow’s pool opener at Wasps, just coming out the other side of this match with anything resembling a European campaign intact will represent one of the province’s greatest achievements in their storied history.

Yesterday’s team announcement underlined the size of the task, as Johann van Graan named a squad that will leave today for England and a daunting challenge against Premiership opposition at the Coventry Building Society Arena. It will be a starting line-up backboned by the nine internationals fortunate enough to have missed the ill-fated trip to South Africa a fortnight ago that has caused the province nothing but trouble since their United Rugby Championship games were postponed and a Covid outbreak grounded 14 members of the touring party in Cape Town and left the 34 who did travel home to enter self-isolating quarantine at home in Ireland.

Van Graan, selecting a team from his hotel room yesterday having ceded day-to-day coaching duties to head of academy Ian Costello, was forced to overlook all of those players, though some of them may be free to leave today, subject to a negative PCR test.

The head coach may yet be free to travel to the English midlands, but definitely on the plane today are 12 players quite possibly pinching themselves that they are about to make their European debuts for Munster tomorrow afternoon.

It’s no wonder van Graan invoked previously successful baptisms of fire as a reference point in the hope that perhaps his full-back Patrick Campbell, or his No.8 Daniel Okeke, can defy their inexperience and put in the performance of their young lives in the way that prop Josh Wycherley did on his debut in Clermont last season, and others before him.

“Josh’s performance against Clermont last season, you know, I’ve said to him he’s the only guy that saw Clermont from the sky first up, that first scrum against [French international Rabah] Slimani, but the way that he recovered was one of the best performances of the season in terms of the loosehead, that 75 minutes he played.

“It’s a great example of the way guys can step up. We’ve had some fantastic examples of that over the last few years. If you think of Craig Casey’s European debut against the Ospreys at Thomond Park, with him scoring that try, Jack O’Sullivan that day made his debut, Ben Healy made his debut.

“That’s the beauty of rugby. All of a sudden there’s one or two new faces, and hopefully they take their opportunity.

“But also I want to stress again that we don’t forget about the rest of our squad that are sitting in their rooms right now. Yes it’s about the young guys. Yes it’s about the excitement of the weekend, but I can’t stress enough it’s about the whole group of people who we’ve got to make sure we keep everybody connected, because there’s a whole host of very good rugby players that can’t play on the weekend.”

It is an extremely tall order to expect every one of those debutants to mark their mark and hit the ground running in Coventry tomorrow, and the hope for Munster is that they at least do not feel the pressure of the occasion because, in truth, the province has nothing to lose against Wasps tomorrow.

Living up to expectations should be simple because there are none, externally at least, though Munster will have been delighted to learn that their opponents’ wrecking-ball summer signing Vaea Fifita was the latest addition to a growing injury list following Wasps’ narrow defeat at Worcester last weekend.

It is a Wasps side that is scoring tries for fun under new attack coach John Mitchell, the former All Blacks head coach and England assistant who saw enough in the potential of this side to leave Test rugby and throw in his lot with head coach Lee Blackett. Scoring has not been Wasps’ issue this season, though, it has been losing games in spite of their scoring which has left them in ninth place in a tight Premiership table, with just three wins in nine games.

Costello was Wasps’ defence coach until last season and had helped foster excellent breakdown work and defensive zeal that had sparked a turnaround in fortunes following the sacking of director of rugby Dai Young. Wasps reached the delayed 2019-20 Premiership final just 14 months ago, and he believes their current form is illusory.

“It’s a very similar situation to this time last year, in that with Wasps struggling a little bit in the Premiership — the Premiership is a grind each week,” said Costello recalled this week. “And then we played Clermont in Europe, and it was an opportunity to play in a new competition, with pressure off to a certain degree, maybe a little bit different in the mentality in Munster. They’ve a tough group with us and Toulouse, and they’ll fancy themselves at home. They’re a really good side on their day, despite their form. They’ve some really good individuals, a really exciting brand of rugby.”

Looking at Wasps’ threats was not the highest priority earlier this week, though. Munster have gone back to basics to bring along the newcomers and get them up to speed for the biggest game of their lives. Costello said: “Our focus has to be completely on us because we’re just pulling together as a team at the moment. We’re dropping in little bits of information and we’re doing work in the background, but we’ve a lot to get right ourselves.”

It may be a lot to ask of this Munster team to get it all right tomorrow, but you would be foolish to think they do not have a fighting chance.