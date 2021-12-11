Connacht count on defence but is Stade's eye on Bears?

Andy Friend knows that Connacht’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time hang on tomorrow’s lunchtime clash at the Sportsground as a side which regularly punches above its weight hosts one which hasn’t laid a glove on anyone for six years.

Stade, twice runners-up in the Heineken Cup and knockout participants in all but three of the dozen seasons they have been in it, looked like they were about to embark on another golden era when they captured the French championship for the 14th time in 2015.

But they have flopped since then, flirted with relegation, gone through several coaching teams, and have not played in the Champions Cup in six seasons. And this coming from the best-funded club in France — €2m above current Top 14 and European champions Toulouse’s €37m — who won five French titles in a decade to 2007, during which time they lost Heineken Cup finals to Leicester Tigers and Toulouse and where they were as flamboyant off the field as on it.

Stade have only won five of their 12 games in the Top 14 this season, but they ended a three-match losing run when they came from 20-6 down to defeat Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle 25-20 last Sunday night.

Powerful Fijian centre Waisea Vuidravuwalu got two tries in that comeback win but he’s not coming to Galway and the decision by head coach Gonzalo Quesada to make 11 changes to the starting side suggests his thoughts are more on Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears at Stade Jean Bouin next week.

Quesada is boosted by the return of his Argentine compatriot Nicholas Sanchez and the experienced 33-year old Puma out-half will give the Parisians some leverage as they try to negotiate the Sportsground.

Friend, whose side travels next week to take on a Leicester Tigers side sitting on top of the Premiership with nine straight wins, knows their qualification hopes will be all but dead in the water if they don’t win this one, but he’s confident they can step up.

“I think the biggest thing I have learned is that we belong here. I don’t think it is a bridge too far for us. But I’m also aware it’s a bloody tough competition to get into the next stage so we have to take that opportunity if and when it presents itself and this weekend there is an opportunity for us. The opening game for us is a home game. It’s brilliant, middle of December, it’s a home game, Stade Francais have got to come to the Sportsground. I don’t want to miss that opportunity.

“They’ve got incredible individuals where if you leave them alone and you try and work one on one against them, especially when they’ve got the ball, you’re probably going to get in strife.

“So, we keep looking after the defensive system that Collie Tucker has put in, which has us actually working in threes and making sure that we are looking after each other, we’re going to be OK.

“So again, that’s our mental fortitude in the particular moment to stay in that system and not break that system, to trust it.

“I honestly believe that if we can do that, yes, they’ll throw a lot at us, but I think as we’ve seen throughout the course of this year... I think back to our Munster performance, our Bulls performance, our Ulster performance, they were built on defence and I think our defence can be really solid against them.”

Friend makes five changes to the side which went down to Leinster last weekend. Club captain Jarrad Butler continues at No.8 but Friend’s policy this season of having different leaders on the pitch sees Jack Carty lead the side out. Four of the changes are up front with Shane Delahunt getting the nod over Dave Heffernan at hooker, a youthful second row of Niall Murray and Oisin Dowling comes in for Ultan Dillane and Leva Fifita, while Cian Prendergast takes over from Eoghan Masterson at blindside flanker.

Shayne Bolton comes in to make his Champions Cup debut at the expense of Peter Robb in the centre. Mack Hansen, the Irish-qualified wing from Australia, was initially named for a Champions Cup debut but was replaced in the XV by John Porch on Friday evening. Caolin Blade also comes in at scrum-half instead of Kieran Marmion, who was also named on the starting team initially.

Oran McNulty, the former Irish U20 who came through the academy system in Bath, has been rewarded for his first starts against Ospreys and Leinster with his Champions Cup debut at full-back on a day when Connacht hope to claim a fourth French scalp in the competition, adding Stade to Toulouse, Biarritz and Montpellier.