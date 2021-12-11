Stuart McCloskey: 'All the best memories I have of playing for Ulster are all in Europe'

It is quite a measure of the belief, the need and the expectation that Ulster have when it comes to Duane Vermeulen that he is starting today’s Heineken Cup Champions Cup opener.

The South African World Cup winner, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon his delayed arrival in Belfast at the start of last week, only met his new team-mates for the first time prior to departure for France yesterday.

Earlier in the week Kieran Treadwell revealed the 35-year-old was watching training videos, had been added to various WhatsApp groups and was confident he would be fully briefed for opponents Clermont-Auvergne.

Some baptism of fire, though, to start in the Stade Marcel-Michelin, especially in this condensed four-game group campaign which accentuates every win and every point lost.

But such is Ulster’s confidence and excitement in their latest star signing that maybe he can be the missing link, or at least a step towards, ending their long wait for silverware.

Vermeulen starts at number eight in one of five changes to the team that lost 19-13 to the Ospreys last weekend in the United Rugby Championship.

Stuart McCloskey admits he is not a fan of the four-game qualification format in the European competition.

He also admits Ulster do not deserved to be ranked as one of the favourites for the Champions Cup – and that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is right to pick Robbie Henshaw ahead of him for the inside centre position, even if he still has ambitions to claim it some day.

“The (Ireland) team has been playing unbelievable rugby and it has all come together in the last three games.

“On a personal level, it’s been disappointing not to be involved a bit more but I can understand Andy picking Robbie or (Bundee) Aki at the moment. They have a lot of credit in the bank and were on the Lions tour in the summer.

“Over the next six or seven weeks I’ll play very well and hopefully get back in there and if I get a chance, take it.

“But Robbie is probably the form 12 in the world and if I was Andy, I’d pick Robbie at the minute. He is playing class over the last 12 months and in my opinion he’s best 12 in the world.

“I strive to push him. We do different things well and I just have to try to get better.”

McCloskey is one of the survivors at Ulster who played under the Clermont coach Jono Gibbes, whose brief stint at Ulster came to an abrupt end in order to return home to New Zealand in 2018.

The winner of three Heineken Cups as Leinster’s forwards coach, Gibbes subsequently joined La Rochelle before moving to Top14 rivals Clermont.

He was replaced by Dan McFarland, who has brought stability and steady improvement to Ulster after a period of turbulence, and 29-year-old McCloskey isn’t too interested in talking about the past.

Asked what he expected from a Jono Gibbes-led Clermont, he replied: “they’ll be physical and good at the breakdown”.

“He (Gibbes) was more forwards-orientated so I am not too worried about what Jono is doing, more Clermont as a whole.” McCloskey has played 33 times for Ulster in this competition.

“It’s always a class occasion, all the best memories I have of playing for Ulster are all in Europe,” he says.

“The big games always bring back class memories with full houses whether at home and away and they are always good memories for me.

“We are probably not one of the favourites but I definitely think on our day we have the strength to beat any team, especially at home."