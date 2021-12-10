Team news: Jack Carty to captain Connacht against Stade Francais

Club captain Jarrad Butler continues at No.8 but Friend’s policy this season of having different leaders on the pitch sees Carty lead the side out
Jack Carty of Connacht during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 12:36
John Fallon

Jack Carty will skipper Connacht in their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Stade Francais at the Sportsground on Sunday (1pm) with head coach Andy Friend making five changes to the side which went down to Leinster last weekend.

Four of the changes are up front with Shane Delahunt getting the nod over Dave Heffernan at hooker, a youthful second row of Niall Murray and Oisin Dowling comes in for Ultan Dillane and Leva Fifita, while Cian Prendergast takes over from Eoghan Masterson at blindside flanker.

The single change at the back sees summer signing from South Africa Shayne Bolton make his Champions Cup debut at the expense of Peter Robb in the centre.

Connacht: O McNulty; A Wootton, S Bolton, S Arnold, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. 

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, S Masterson, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.

